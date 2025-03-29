WWE didn't erase major name from history heading into WrestleMania 41

WWE is a few weeks away from WrestleMania 41. The company surprisingly didn't erase a major name from history heading into Las Vegas.

In 2023, Ronda Rousey had her final stint in the Stamford-based promotion when she had her last match against Shayna Baszler at WWE SummerSlam. The Baddest Woman on the Planet put her best friend over and left the company for good.

It's very common for WWE to erase certain names from the promotion's history when they're done with the company or have taken shots at them for their booking decisions in the past. Ronda Rousey filled both criteria, and it was surprising to see her efforts being acknowledged.

Today, WWE released the Top 50 WrestleMania matches of all time, and Ronda Rousey was mentioned. The Baddest Woman on the Planet's match alongside Kurt Angle was in the 21st position. The duo took on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a tag team match at WrestleMania 34 and won.

Ronda Rousey explains why she won't return to WWE

Ronda Rousey had two distinctive runs in the Stamford-based promotion, and both were very different from each other. In her first run, she dominated the competition and made history at WrestleMania 35. However, the second run disappointed the fans and raised questions about her booking in the company.

In an interview with WrestleZone, The Baddest Woman on the Planet explained her runs in the company and stated it was a negative experience for her. Moreover, she explained how she wasn't too keen on her second run compared to her first one:

"I mean my last run just with Vince [McMahon] and Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis was such a negative experience. I know most of them are gone [except Prichard] [...] I'm not overly excited to come back like I was the last time [2022]. Even though I had so many matches that I very much enjoyed and had a great time when I look back on it. I don't really think of the joy I had in those matches and those live shows," Rousey said.

It'll be interesting to see if she ever decides to return to the Stamford-based promotion under the new regime.

