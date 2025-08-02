WWE erases Brock Lesnar ahead of SummerSlam 2025

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is a few hours away, and the company recently erased Brock Lesnar in a significant fashion ahead of the two-night historic event in New Jersey.
Brock Lesnar wrestled his last professional wrestling match against Cody Rhodes at The Biggest Party of the Summer in 2023. After the loss, The Beast Incarnate was nowhere to be seen, and after he was identified in the Janel Grant lawsuit, management immediately cut ties with the 10-time World Champion and scrapped potential appearances and future plans.
Ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025, the company aired a vignette to hype up The Biggest Party of the Summer. During this, Lesnar's infamous commercial, where he left a shark for an F-5, was erased from the package. This seemingly hints at his current status, where he's still not featured as the weekly product in any fashion.
Superstars such as Carlito, Epico, Primo, Gigi Dolin, and many more who aren't a part of the company were featured in the promo, seemingly hinting that The Beast Incarnate has been erased from the promotion for now. It'll be interesting to see if he ends up making his return at the first-ever two-night SummerSlam in New Jersey.
75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE