WWE Evolution 2025: First match on the card confirmed

The second edition of WWE Evolution was announced a few weeks ago, and fans are extremely thrilled for the all-women’s premium live event, which is set to take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on July 13. The Triple H-led creative team has been working hard to craft a perfect card for the event. Interestingly, the first match for the PLE has just been officially announced.

The latest edition of WWE NXT featured a blockbuster Fatal Four-Way number one contender’s bout for the Women’s NXT Championship. The participants in the match, Jaida Parker, Lash Legend, Izzi Dame, and Jordynne Grace, unleashed havoc in a thrilling back-and-forth contest.

The closing moments of the bout saw all three women target Jaida Parker, hitting their finishers on her. Lash Legend went on to pin Parker. However, Jordynne Grace springboard stomped her to break the pin. The former TNA star threw Legend out of the ring, connected her signature Torture Rack bomb on the already hurt Jaida, pinned her, and won.

With Grace’s win on NXT, WWE officially announced that Jordynne Grace will face NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne for the title at the Evolution 2 Premium Live Event, making it the first confirmed bout on the card.

The match between these two is sure to be a chaotic affair. Fans might get more match announcements in the upcoming weeks as the all-women’s show is approaching fast.

