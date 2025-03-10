WWE has an exciting plan for Bianca Belair after WrestleMania, says 41-year-old 

Bianca Belair has punched her ticket to WWE WrestleMania at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19-20. She is set to lock horns with Iyo Sky. Be that as it may, the overarching storyline for the EST is her lingering feelings toward former tag team partners Naomi and Jade Cargill.

Ad

The Glow revealed she was the one behind Cargill's attack in November. Belair was left heartbroken and in tears on SmackDown this past Friday. Sam Roberts believes the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match winner may not follow up on this victory at WrestleMania 41 because of Jade Cargill. He speculated that The Storm could cost her former tag partner the match against Iyo Sky and then move to RAW.

On Notsam Wrestling, the 41-year-old WWE analyst addressed their inevitable showdown and an issue that needs a resolution: One of the two major stars should turn heel. While Roberts knows the EST could easily pull off a heel run, he feels the former AEW star should be the one to turn on Bianca Belair:

Ad

Trending

"There is something about Bianca Belair that is—even though she has this superhuman ability, she just comes across as a genuine person that people love. It would be difficult for me to justify why you would make her a villain," Sam Roberts said. "I feel like seeing Jade do something sneaky to beat Naomi and then have a slow heel turn. You could say Jade is justified in her feelings because she was put on the shelf, right? But I feel like that anger, that lust for revenge, you could twist that," he added. [From 53:00 onwards]

Ad

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Ad

Bianca Belair vs. Jade Cargill has been the most anticipated bout in the women's division since The Storm's arrival in the fall of 2023. Could it happen later this year?

Rhea Ripley out of the title picture as Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky made official for WWE WrestleMania 41

Many were certain Rhea Ripley was Bianca Belair's opponent on the grandest spectacle as it has never been done before on the main roster and is yet another bout the WWE fans salivate over. But Iyo Sky dethroned The Eradicator last week on RAW, much to the shock of fans.

Ad

Ad

Whether Ripley joins Sky and Belair in Las Vegas bears watching. For now, the Women's World Championship match is a singles encounter.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you're using quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback