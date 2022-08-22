WWE Exclusives Roundup: Details on Triple H's backstage heat with Megastar, Next Universal champion chosen? Brock Lesnar had a real-life fight with former world champion

Welcome to another edition of the WWE Exclusives Roundup, where we bring the biggest WWE exclusive stories from SportsKeeda. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting stories revolving around top names like Triple H, The Rock and Brock Lesnar.

Former WWE Champions The Rock and Triple H may be good friends today. But that wasn't always the case. The two men barely got along during the early days of their careers and it is believed that they often butted heads backstage. We will take a look at one such incident in this article:

3) Triple H took a major dig at The Rock backstage

WWE legend Steve Lombardi, better known as The Brooklyn Brawler spoke to SportsKeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter about Triple H and The Rock's rocky equation backstage. He recounted an incident before The Brahma Bull's first match in the company where Triple H came up to him and started sledging him a bit.

''This is your very first match?' And then Rock goes, 'Yeah.' 'You know I'm gonna be the Intercontinental Champion,' Triple H said to him. Rock cockily, but I don't think he wanted to be cocky, he said, 'Oh the same title that Don Morocco had me wear. You're going to really like it when you wear it.' Triple H says, 'Maybe you could take a picture with me with it and buy some ring gear,'' stated Brawler

Brawler also spoke about Mankind's advice to The Rock before his debut. The former WWE Champion told Rocky that it would have been better if he was booked to lose his first match instead of winning it. Because Vince McMahon would not be scrutinizing the reaction he gets in that case.

2) Details on Brock Lesnar's real fight with Kurt Angle

Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle come from amateur wrestling backgrounds. While Angle is an Olympic gold medalist in the sport, The Beast Incarnate is also an NCAA Division 1 Champion. Speaking to SportsKeeda's Riju Dasgupta, WWE icon Gerald Brisco spoke about the time Lesnar and Angle entered into a real-life wrestling fight:

"Kurt goes to lock after him and like lightning Kurt is down on that low single leg. Brock is stunned and he stumbles back into the ropes. Saved him from a takedown right because he grabbed the ropes. Kurt's got to break. So he breaks and no sooner than they're back in the corner, Kurt double legs him so quick and so fast, that Brock didn't have time to take a breath. Brock is down. BAM. Okay, takedown," said Brisco

Gerald Brisco also said that the primary reason Angle was able to beat Lesnar in their fight was because he was the best in the world. While Lesnar was the best in the USA, Angle being a gold medalist was still superior to him as an amateur wrestler.

1) Road Dogg believes Karrion Kross will become a world champion in WWE

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg and former writer Vince Russo talked about the future of Karrion Kross. Both agreed that he has everything it takes to become a major superstar if booked correctly.

Road Dogg stated that Triple H was very high on Kross in NXT , and judging by the way he is booked, he will likely become a world champion:

“I fully believe it’s possible and believe in it a hundred percent that it [Kross becoming world champion] will be that way. It was known at NXT that we need to protect this character as much as possible, and it will be known up there [main roster] too. I know that just from the way they debuted him. Hunter [Triple H] had faith in him and he still does, apparently.”

Vince Russo said that he believed no one in WWE could dethrone Roman Reigns until Kross made his return. He did say that the company will have to be very careful in how they book him as they'll have to keep him 'clean and pure'.

