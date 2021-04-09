“It’s part of the game” - WWE executive on competing with AEW

WWE Executive Kristina Salen responded to rumors that WWE is spending money to keep AEW from achieving its mission.

AEW is run by Tony Khan and several Executive Vice Presidents such as Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega who are also signed as wrestlers. The company airs its flagship show, Dynamite, on TNT every Wednesday, which led to the creation of the Wednesday Night War since NXT also aired on the same night.

Several WWE executives recently spoke with CNBC about various topics, including the company's new partnership with Peacock. When asked about the competition, WWE Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen stated that they aren't concerned about AEW.

“We’ve always had competition, it’s part of the game. Internally, we pay much closer attention to a Game 7 of the World Series and if Raw is going up against it.”

Salen added that AEW is actually in competition with their developmental brand, NXT.

Stephanie McMahon on what the future holds for WWE

Stephanie McMahon

During the interview, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon spoke about the future of the company. When asked how long Vince McMahon will continue as CEO and who will replace him, she stated:

“No one person has all that experience and expertise and passion in building and growing this company from a smaller regional business to this incredible growth company that it is today.”

When Stephanie was asked to describe WWE’s future over the long term, she revealed:

“It sums up everything about WWE. That is: then, now and forever.”

Media Rights Expert Dan Cohen commented on WWE's move to Peacock:

“It’s a big win for WWE. The price point comes down so you hope that subscribers and eyeballs go up. They got out of the technology space and don’t have to keep maintaining and updating tech which changes every minute.”

Peacock will air WrestleMania 37 for the first time in the US this weekend. The network recently responded to concerns from fans over the unavailability of certain functions by revealing they will be adding player controls for Apple users in time for WrestleMania.