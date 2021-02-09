WWE executive Nick Khan on rumors about company being sold

WWE Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan has opened up about rumors of the company being sold in the near future. Recent reports have suggested that NBCU could buy WWE after the new deals they signed with the pro wrestling company.

Nick Khan was appointed as Chief Revenue Officer and President of WWE last year, having previously worked with WWE as part of Creative Artists Agency.

In an interview with Forbes, Nick Khan was asked about these rumors floating around, stating that NBCU could buy WWE, following deals to air RAW, Network, and NXT. Khan dismissed those reports and noted that it wasn't discussed at all.

“We haven’t discussed it once. At all. By the way, thrilled with being on network TV at Fox. I think I sort of pushed on the emphasis [during the earnings call] on broadcast television, and how important that is, so love that, love what we’re doing with NBC, but no, there has been no dialogue internally or externally on anything like that.”

NBCUniversal recently concluded a deal to air the WWE Network in the US through their Peacock streaming service. SmackDown is the remaining WWE show that is not aired on NBCUniversal, with FOX owning the rights to distribute the show.

Nick Khan on WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's "hunger" for the product

Khan also discussed about Vince McMahon and how the WWE Chairman's "hunger" for the product hasn't diminished yet.

“So I’ve found with Vince, who I've had the good fortune of knowing for a number of years as an agent when I was with CAA and now working with him directly, that hunger is still there, and I think that hunger is pervasive throughout the company."

He stated that the "culture of the company" is to strive to work harder than before, which is the tone set by Vince McMahon at the top.