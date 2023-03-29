WWE executive on Pat McAfee potentially returning at WrestleMania 39

Ahead of WrestleMania 39 this weekend, WWE CEO Nick Khan has seemingly shut down any chance of Pat McAfee returning at the historic event.

The former NFL punter turned WWE commentator has not worked full time on SmackDown as an announcer alongside Michael Cole since last September after he chose to work for ESPN's college football gameday team.

Speaking with Andrew Marchand and John Ourand on the Marchand & Ourand Sports Media Podcast, Nick Khan was asked if there were any plans for McAfee to appear at WrestleMania this weekend.

"We have no plans to have him there this weekend. The world is his oyster. He's 36 years old. Look at his relevancy factor when you talk to young children. I have two young children, when I talk to them, it's often, 'McAfee, McAfee, McAfee.' That's what's in the wheelhouse for them." Khan added, "He's looking to have good content and his content has been terrific. He'll determine, ultimately, where he wants his home to be. Our hope is that he does more with us." (H/T Fightful)

During his full-time days as a commentator on SmackDown, McAfee brought a level of enthusiasm and passion to the role that had been sorely missing for quite some time.

When did Pat McAfee last commentate for WWE?

Despite no longer working on the blue brand week in and week out, the 35-year-old surprised fans and Michael Cole in January as he returned for one-night-only at the Royal Rumble.

A noteworthy moment from Pat McAfee's announcing that evening was his attempt to add a nugget of entertainment during the musical performance from the band, Hardy, with the song not resonating with fans in the audience or at home.

As well as commentating, Pat McAfee has proven to be a capable hand in the ring, delivering top-tier performances against stars such as Austin Theory, Baron Corbin, and Adam Cole.

