WWE extends its Be A STAR campaign

WWE has extended its Be A STAR campaign by announcing a multi-year partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The promotion's Be A STAR bullying prevention campaign is aimed at encouraging the younger generation to respectfully deal with society. The campaign, which is powered by education and grassroots initiatives, has seen more than 150 bullying prevention rallies since its inception in 2011. It has also reached a whopping 500,000 children globally.

Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Dana Brooke, Sonya Deville, Nikki A.S.H., and Happy Corbin were the seven WWE Superstars present to celebrate the multi-year deal at the Union League Boys & Girls Clubs in Chicago. A statement from the company read:

''Yesterday afternoon, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) and WWE announced a new multi-year, national partnership to support the “Be a STAR” bullying prevention program and help create a safe after-school environment for kids to learn and grow. The “Be a STAR” program provides students the tools they need to drive effective learning, decision making, creativity, relationships and mental health. Since 2011, “Be a STAR” bullying prevention rallies, resources and programs have reached more than 500,000 children globally. By developing each child’s emotional intelligence, children can become happier, healthier and more compassionate – leading to a drastic increase in the ability to manage conflict and reducing the amount of bullying instances.''

WWE has several campaigns aimed at the betterment of the society

Apart from the Be A STAR campaign, the company is also involved in activities which underline their attempt to make the world a better place to live in.

The promotion has talent scholarships in place that provide $5000 for former talents under the "Talent Scholarship Programme." Solving one of the biggest issues in the world today, Vince McMahon's company also introduced the GLAAD community (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) which helps people familiarize themselves with the subject.

The promotion has also partnered with Susan G. Komen to fight breast cancer. In October, which is also known as National Cancer Awareness month, WWE turns pink - the wrestling gear of the superstars, the ropes in the ring and the microphone are all colored.

