New title match announced for WWE Extreme Rules

The Usos will defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits at WWE Extreme Rules, as confirmed by WWE's Twitter handle.

In the post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown, Roman Reigns and The Usos attacked Finn Balor. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford came to the rescue of The Prince and evened the odds against The Bloodline.

This led to a bout between the two teams the following week where The Usos got themselves disqualified. They had another rematch which did not result in a clear winner either, with Reigns interrupting the contest.

With the Tag Team titles on the line at Extreme Rules, one can expect both teams to take it to the next level. It will be interesting to see how WWE builds this match in the next couple of weeks on SmackDown.

WWE Extreme Rules has a stacked card

WWE Extreme Rules will emanate from Columbus, Ohio on September 26th and the company is putting together a stacked card for the pay-per-view.

On the RAW side of things, Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will be defending her title against Alexa Bliss and Sheamus will challenge Damian Priest for the United States Championship. There is no official news yet on the status of the WWE Championship match but one can assume that it will be defended at the pay-per-view.

Roman Reigns will face "The Demon" Finn Balor in a highly anticipated match for the Universal Championship and "The Man" Becky Lynch will be defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against "The EST" Bianca Belair.

Other matches including the RAW Tag Team Championship match between Bobby Lashley and MVP against Randy Orton and Riddle have not yet been made official but will most likely take place at the pay-per-view.

Which match are you most excited about? How many title changes do you think will happen at Extreme Rules? Let us know your predictions in the comment section below.

