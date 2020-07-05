WWE Extreme Rules undergoes a name change for the second time

What does this name change for WWE Extreme Rules mean?

Extreme Rules was renamed as WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show. But that name has been changed as well.

WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show?

When WWE first announced its PPV for July, it was called WWE Extreme Rules. Sometime in the middle of June, the company decided to rename the PPV WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show. Now, when we are two weeks away from the show, WWE has decided to rename the event to The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

The changes have been made all over the WWE official website. A few screenshots have been added below.

Sasha Banks vs Asuka

While the name of the WWE PPV has changed, the matches haven't. With two weeks still left for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, the WWE may be adding more matches to the mix.

Will Drew McIntyre walk out of Extreme Rules with the WWE Championship?

What to expect at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules?

So far, four matches have been scheduled to take place at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. We will see Braun Strowman take on Bray Wyatt in a Wyatt Swamp Fight. The match will be a non-title one, and it looks like it will include Bray Wyatt's cult leader persona. The two WWE Superstars previously met at Money In The Bank, where Strowman beat Wyatt in a Championship match. After a month of absence, Wyatt made an appearance on the Firefly Fun House and challenged Strowman to the match.

On the RAW brand, Dolph Ziggler will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. Two weeks back, Ziggler was transferred to the Red Brand, and he made his presence known when he interrupted Drew McIntyre, challenging him to a Title Match. McIntyre and Ziggler go a long way. They have been RAW Tag Team Champions and have dominated the Red Brand in the past. Will Ziggler be able to put an end to McIntyre's reign as WWE Champion?

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will be in action but in separate matches. Sasha Banks will be looking to capture the WWE RAW Women's Championship from Asuka while Bayley will be defending her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross. Will the duo walk away from The Horror Show at Extreme Rules with all the gold?