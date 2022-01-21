"Not just the wrestling business, I was hating life" - Rhyno opens up about his troubles in WWE

Rhyno recently expressed that he had been unhappy over not being used more often by WWE towards the end of his most recent run in the company.

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion now plies his trade in IMPACT Wrestling and has had two different stints with WWE, between 2001-2005 and 2015-2019. While his first spell in the promotion was successful, he was not pleased with his second spell in the company.

On the latest episode of the the Talk’n Shop Podcast, the star stated that WWE offered him a massive contract in 2019:

“They (WWE) offered me the biggest contract they ever offered me.'' said Rhyno. ''This was in 2019. (...) it wasn’t like, ‘oh eff you, I want to one-up you or I’m better than this (...) Heath and I, we were only on the road like, one house show loop a week or a month and I love being on the road (...) I just enjoy being around the boys, I like to work."

The 46-year-old revealed that he had started to hate the wrestling business and life outside of it. He also noted that he enjoyed life on the road and wanted to help find future talent.

“I would just be sitting home more (...) I was becoming miserable and I was hating, not just the wrestling business, I was hating life. I was talking to Scott (...) and he was like, ‘yeah we’d love you but, (...) we have a budget, (...) you could go out and do indies’. I always enjoyed the indie scene (...) I like finding that talent and helping the talent out.” (H/T to Wrestling Inc.)

Rhyno won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in his second stint

Rhyno teamed up with Heath Slater to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in his second stint with WWE.

After an initial feud with Slater, the former WCW United States Champion teamed up with the former 24/7 Champion to compete in a tournament to determine the winner of the newly established tag team gold in 2016. The duo went on to face The Usos at Backlash.

The pair emerged victorious at the premium live event and were crowned the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Do you think Rhyno deserved a better end to his career with the WWE? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

