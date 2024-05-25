WWE facing backstage issues during SmackDown before King and Queen of the Ring 2024

There seemed to be some technical issues that affected the WWE broadcast of the final SmackDown before the King and Queen of the Ring 2024. It was quickly noticed by some fans, who criticized WWE for it.

It mainly pertained to the backstage segments and the audio issues surrounding it. It was first seen in the post-Bianca Belair match segment. During her interaction with Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae, there were some audio issues as what was being said was rather muffled.

The same repeated in the backstage interaction between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

Since WWE on Fox's X account isn't geo-locked, everyone can hear the issues below:

While we're not sure why exactly there were audio issues, the criticism seemed to be less that it happened live and more that the audio issues backstage persisted during the delayed broadcast in the usual air time across the world.

Fans on X were of the opinion that WWE should have fixed the audio issues by the time SmackDown aired - as there were quite a few hours between the live taping and delayed airing.

While fans in some countries may be unable to, the rest can watch the Bianca Belair segment from SmackDown below to see if you can hear some of the issues:

When Randy Orton cut a promo later, the mic ensured that he wasn't muffled. On the other hand, the backstage segment featuring Bayley and Nia Jax saw the issues continue, with Nia needing to speak louder to be heard.

