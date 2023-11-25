WWE faction appears to collapse after star walks out on partner during SmackDown

Rumors on a potential WWE return and heel turn are picking up as Pretty Deadly secured another win over The Brawling Brutes during the final SmackDown before Survivor Series. The show aired live on FS1 from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, Illinois.

WWE SmackDown tonight saw Elton Prince and Kit Wilson wrestle Ridge Holland and Butch until Holland suddenly walked out on his tag team partner, amid ongoing tension between the two.

Holland walked out right as the former Pete Dunne was looking to make a tag. Despite the 2-on-1 disadvantage, Butch continued to fight both opponents, and even landed a Brogue Kick and a Bitter End. However, the finish saw Wilson pin the brawling brute while he was trying to pin Prince, who was not the legal man.

Sheamus has been out of action since mid-August with a shoulder injury. There's strong speculation that the Holland heel turn will lead to the return of The Celtic Warrior.

Tonight's show marked the fifth televised match between Pretty Deadly and The Brawling Brutes in 2023. Wilson and Prince defeated Sheamus and Holland on the July 14th SmackDown, then they defeated Holland and Butch on the October 13th episode. Pretty Deadly defeated the same two in a Donnybrook Tag Team Match on the November 3rd SmackDown.

The two teams also did battle on last week's SmackDown in a Triple Threat that also included The Street Profits. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins became the new #1 contenders with that win, but they failed to dethrone Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest in tonight's opening match.

