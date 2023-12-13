WWE faction gets an official name

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has recently revealed an official name for a quartet of rising NXT stars. The faction members have been working on the white and gold brand for almost a year.

Ahead of a big match on next week's NXT, the group of Charlie Dempsey, Drew Gulak, Damon Kemp, and Myles Borne was finally referred to by a new name.

No more speculations, no more whispers! NXT's December 12 episode witnessed the unveiling of a new force. Both on-screen graphics and commentator Vic Joseph confirmed the name: "The No Quarter Catch Crew."

This ferocious quartet is ready to unleash its fury upon the NXT ring. The North American Championship title match is set, but the challenger remains a mystery. Next week on Tuesday, WWE's third brand will host a clash of wills as Dragon Lee defends his title against a No Quarter Catch Crew member.

Taking to Twitter, Drew Gulak shared a photo of the match graphic and wrote a five-word message about the North American Championship.

"Ask No Quarter, Give None 🦅🐉🦍🐍," he wrote.

Dragon Lee defended his WWE title against Tyler Bate

On the latest episode of NXT, the 28-year-old star defended his North American title against Tyler Bate.

The two men pushed each other to the limits and defied gravity with his trademark high-flying acrobatics and lightning-fast kicks. The climax came in a breathtaking sequence, and it was Dragon Lee who silenced doubters and solidified his place as a top contender of NXT.

This wasn't just a victory, it was a statement and a reaffirmation of the 28-year-old star's reign as North American Champion.

It remains to be seen which member of the No Quarter Catch Crew will face Lee next week on NXT for the title.

