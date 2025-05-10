WWE faction may have been split on SmackDown

It may be the end of a WWE faction as the company appeared to split up a group after things didn't go their way. This has been a recurring theme for them in recent weeks.
Santos Escobar and Los Garza were left looking quite bad on SmackDown. Thanks to Escobar's distraction, Berto could not pick up the win he had within his grasp. He was upset and made it known, especially after Escobar confronted him.
Over the last few weeks, he's targeted Berto and Angel, calling them out for every small mistake they have made. He has blamed them for the group's failure in the past and courted other stars in front of them.
Tonight, it seems that the faction ended in front of everyone. After being confronted, Berto had enough and walked away, leaving Angel confused in the ring, while Escobar stared after him. Angel may be undecided, but Berto had enough.
The WWE star took to social media and clarified that he was also tired of this.
"Tired of this BS.."
It remains to be seen if the team can be salvaged next week on SmackDown.