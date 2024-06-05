WWE faction not named The Bloodline that helped train Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for WrestleMania XL send brutal message

A WWE faction who helped train Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for WrestleMania XL recently showed up at a show. They also sent a brutal message to their rivals.

Gallus have been a dominant faction in WWE NXT for the past couple of years. The group is clearly appreciated by those that matter in WWE, hence they were asked to help train The Rock for his big match at WrestleMania XL. While The Bloodline were not ultimately successful, The Rock's performance over the two nights was considered to be more than excellent by the fans.

A couple of weeks ago, Gallus made a surprise return to the developmental brand and laid out Ivar, Wes Lee, and Josh Briggs. Since then, they have made their intentions clear that they are after gold. Joe Coffey became the number one contender for the NXT North American Championship after defeating Wes Lee and Josh Briggs. Coffey will now challenge Oba Femi in a Triple Threat Match against NXT Battleground.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Gallus continued their dominance tonight. They got on the mic and said that perhaps they would get more respect from the fans if they had a million followers or belonged to a different sport. Mark Coffey mentioned that they were here to be professional wrestlers. Joe then stated that Gallus would do anything to make sure that he is leaving as the NXT North American Champion.

Oba Femi then came out to say that the outcome of their match will remain the same but he was interrupted by Wes Lee who said he will basically have to go through four men to regain his title. A brawl then broke out in the ring and Gallus laid out Oba Femi and Wes Lee.

This Sunday, at WWE NXT Battleground, will be Oba Femi's toughest challenge yet when he faces Wes Lee and Joe Coffey with his title on the line.

