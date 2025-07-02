WWE faction officially disbands after 24-year-old star's betrayal

There was a shocking twist on the latest episode of WWE NXT. The Family is officially over, as Luca Crucifino picked a side.

After Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo betrayed Tony D'Angelo, The Don of WWE NXT, had been questioning which side Luca was on for the past several weeks. He didn't know who to trust anymore. On the June 24, 2025, episode of the black and silver brand, Tony D lost the Heritage Cup to Stacks after Luca Crucifino accidentally hit him with a bucket.

D'Angelo attacked Crucifino in the ring after the match and loudly stated that he didn't trust him. On WWE NXT this week, Luca called out Tony D'Angelo so they could sort the matter out. The Don came out and reminded Crucifino that he screwed him in his Heritage Cup match and served it on a platter for Stacks.

He also reminded the latter that he had hit him in the face first. Luca did some reminding of his own, and spoke about the sacrifices that he made for Tony. Stacks came out holding the cup and thanked Luca for helping him win it. Crucifino told Stacks to shut the hell up as he wasn't part of The Family, and that it was between him and Tony D'Angelo.

Luca Crucifino then shockingly punched Tony D'Angelo out of nowhere. He clotheslined Stacks and said his loyalty lay with himself. The Family is officially no more.

