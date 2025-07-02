  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • WWE faction officially disbands after 24-year-old star's betrayal

WWE faction officially disbands after 24-year-old star's betrayal

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 02, 2025 02:09 GMT
Triple H is the CCO of WWE (Images via WWE.vcom)
Triple H is the CCO of WWE (Images via WWE.com)

There was a shocking twist on the latest episode of WWE NXT. The Family is officially over, as Luca Crucifino picked a side.

Ad

After Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo betrayed Tony D'Angelo, The Don of WWE NXT, had been questioning which side Luca was on for the past several weeks. He didn't know who to trust anymore. On the June 24, 2025, episode of the black and silver brand, Tony D lost the Heritage Cup to Stacks after Luca Crucifino accidentally hit him with a bucket.

D'Angelo attacked Crucifino in the ring after the match and loudly stated that he didn't trust him. On WWE NXT this week, Luca called out Tony D'Angelo so they could sort the matter out. The Don came out and reminded Crucifino that he screwed him in his Heritage Cup match and served it on a platter for Stacks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He also reminded the latter that he had hit him in the face first. Luca did some reminding of his own, and spoke about the sacrifices that he made for Tony. Stacks came out holding the cup and thanked Luca for helping him win it. Crucifino told Stacks to shut the hell up as he wasn't part of The Family, and that it was between him and Tony D'Angelo.

Luca Crucifino then shockingly punched Tony D'Angelo out of nowhere. He clotheslined Stacks and said his loyalty lay with himself. The Family is officially no more.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications