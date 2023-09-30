WWE is failing in the "worst way possible" if they don't turn 31-year-old into a major star: Mick Foley

WWE has a roster full of potential megastars in the making, and they recently signed another one in Jade Cargill. Mick Foley shared his thoughts on the news and revealed his expectations for the former AEW star.

Just like most members of the wrestling community, Mick Foley was also impressed by how the Stamford-based company introduced Jade Cargill. The Hardcore legend believes that Cargill is destined to become a major superstar as she has everything that a top-level professional wrestler needs.

While Foley predicted big things in Cargill's future, he said that it wouldn't be a good look for WWE if they were unable to make her a legitimate draw for the promotion. Here's how the Hall of Famer reacted on a special 'Ask Mick Anything' edition of Foley is Pod:

"Yeah, wow. That was really impressive to see the rollout. If WWE can't make her a major star, then they are failing in the worst way possible. I think they will. I think she will rise to the occasion. She is somebody whose upside is almost immeasurable. She is just going to continue to get better. But she just has that look. Not just the look but the presence as well. I see big things for her in WWE." [From 11:52 to 12:30]

Mick Foley likes how WWE announced the acquisition of Jade Cargill

While some fans might think that Jade Cargill is green in the ring, her AEW run proved that she has the charisma to be a leading name in the industry. Mick Foley agreed that Cargill had the all-important "IT factor" and could draw everyone's attention in a packed room.

The former World Champion also liked how Cargill gave interviews on the day she joined the company and was mentioned a lot in the media, making it seem like her acquisition was a big deal.

Foley continued:

"Wow, man! You're talking about the 'IT' factor. She really just jumps off the page, and giving her the day to do media is the way you break a star. It just remains to be seen whether they, you know, want to introduce her with a bang." [From 10:26 to 10:42]

