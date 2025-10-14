WWE fan bursts into tears on RAW: "I've waited 19 years to see CM Punk"

  • home icon
By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 14, 2025 13:24 GMT
CM Punk (Image Credits: WWE.com)
A WWE fan was in tears after seeing CM Punk wrestle in Perth, Australia. The former WWE Champion was in the main event of this week's Monday Night RAW.

Punk might've missed the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, but he picked up a huge win on WWE RAW. He became the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship after defeating LA Knight and Jey Uso.

During Punk's entrance, the cameras focused on a female fan, who was in tears. The fan also held a sign that read, "I've waited 19 years to see CM Punk".

Check out the video of the fan in tears during Punk's entrance below.

The fan also met CM Punk after WWE RAW

CM Punk met the same fan after WWE RAW went off the air. On social media, the fan, named Angie Jane, sent a message after interacting with the former WWE Champion. Taking to her Instagram, Angie wrote:

"I'm still struggling to get my words out so I’ll keep it simple @cmpunk you truly are the best in the world & I’ll forever be grateful for you & will cherish tonight for the rest of my life 🫶🏻, Thank you for what you do & what you’ve done for me tonight it will never be forgotten."
Check out her post with Punk below.

Punk is now once again in contention to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Earlier this year at WWE SummerSlam, he defeated Gunther to win the title, but was quickly dethroned by Seth Rollins, who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

The former WWE Champion is expected to face Seth Rollins at some point in the future. However, the landscape on RAW completely changed after The Vision betrayed its leader. Bron Breakker, who speared Rollins, has expressed his desire to hold the World Heavyweight Championship.

