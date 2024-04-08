WWE fan who called Cody Rhodes his "favourite midcarder" reacts to his title win at WrestleMania XL

A fan who once went viral for calling Cody Rhodes his favorite midcarder has responded to his WrestleMania XL victory.

Back in 2020, The American Nightmare had an interesting Twitter exchange with a fan who called him a midcarder for life. Cody replied to the fan and stated that he followed him on Twitter. The fan clapped back and told Cody that he was his favorite midcarder.

Iit is 2024 now and Cody Rhodes has just won the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in the main event of WrestleMania XL. He defeated Roman Reigns to win the championship. Shortly after, the fan who once called Cody his favorite midcarder posted a tweet.

Check out the tweet below:

Cody Rhodes lost a feud to Chris Jericho back when he was in All Elite Wrestling. The loss meant that Rhodes could never challenge for the world title. He finally made his big WWE return at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. Since then, Cody had been eyeing Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Cody lost to Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 last year. Many fans speculated that he would win the top prize somewhere down the line. The story is now finished as Cody is the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Along with the title, Cody seems to have won over his critics as well.

