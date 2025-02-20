WWE fan-favorite kicks off championship reign with fiery warning

WWE has crowned multiple inaugural champions as of late and competition in the ongoing championship chases is at an all-time high. A widely-touted talent acquisition made history with a recent title win, and now the latest fan-favorite reign is kicking off with a warning.

Stephanie Vaquer debuted for World Wrestling Entertainment and became the first Chilean and South American woman to compete and win titles in WWE, NJPW, and CMLL. She defeated Fallon Henley to become the third NXT Women's North American Champion on February 15 at NXT Vengeance Day.

The Dark Angel returned to NXT as champion earlier this week. Vaquer teamed with Jordynne Grace and NXT Women's Champion Giulia in a main-event win over Fatal Influence. The new champion took to X today for a follow-up message to preview her reign.

"Tried to destroy me and made me live through hell, but I turned that hell into my home, became one with the fire, and now I burn everything in my path," Stephanie Vaquer wrote.

Vaquer was a one-time NJPW Strong Women's Champion before she arrived in WWE. She also held the CMLL World Women's Championship once and had inaugural wins with the CMLL World Women's Tag Team Championship and Occidente Women's Tag Team Championship.

Major WWE NXT shows coming up

Next week's WWE NXT episode will air live from Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati with the build to Roadblock. Below is the updated lineup:

No Quarter Catch Crew vs. TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz

Ethan Page and Wes Lee vs. Je'Von Evans and Ricky Saints

TNA X-Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King

NXT will air from the Performance Center in Orlando again in March. Roadblock will then take place on March 11 from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The sixth Roadblock event will be the final NXT special until Stand & Deliver V during the WrestleMania 41 weekend on April 19.

