WWE fan pitches insane Bloodline feud for Jeff Cobb; debutant seemingly agrees

Jeff Cobb shocked the world by making his much-awaited WWE debut at the Backlash Premium Live Event. He interfered in the Fatal Four-Way match for the United States Championship, helping Jacob Fatu retain the gold. A fan on Instagram posted a story pitching a feud between Cobb and Fatu, which the former NJPW star seemingly agreed with.

Cobb is a former NEVER Openweight Champion known for his tenure in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Rumors of the powerhouse's WWE arrival surfaced when he announced his departure from NJPW in April. He wrestled his final match in the promotion against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

After his shocking WWE debut, a fan took to Instagram to post a story expressing his excitement for a potential feud between the former United Empire member and Jacob Fatu. Cobb reshared the story, expressing his agreement with the fan's opinion.

Cobb has been introduced as the newest member of The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see who will be his first major rival in the Stamford-based promotion.

Jeff Cobb sent a message following his WWE debut

At Backlash, Jacob Fatu defended his United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and LA Knight. During the match, former IWGP Tag Team Champion Jeff Cobb attacked Knight, allowing Fatu to reign supreme.

After the show, Cobb posted a story on his Instagram handle, asking a question to his fans. He humorously asked fans if anything cool happened in St. Louis over the weekend, the city that hosted Backlash.

"Anything cool happen in STL this weekend?" Cobb wrote.

Jeff Cobb's Instagram Story (Image via Jeff's Instagram handle)

While the powerhouse appears to be on The Bloodline's side, tensions between him and Jacob Fatu were visible. Jacob and Solo Sikoa have not been on the same page in recent weeks. It'll be interesting to see what's next for The Bloodline following Cobb's debut.

