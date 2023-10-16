WWE fan says Cody Rhodes made his wife "feel terrible" at live event; Rhodes responds

Cody Rhodes has responded to a fan who was upset with the WWE Superstar for 'ignoring' his wife at a recent live event.

Rhodes is one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE today. He has been incredibly over right from the beginning, when he made his big return to WWE at last year's WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes always makes it a point to interact with fans after WWE's weekly shows and during live events. After a recent live event, an angry fan took to Twitter and addressed Rhodes in his tweet. As per the fan, Rhodes took a picture with a 'pretty girl' and ignored his wife immediately after. He stated that his wife felt 'terrible' following the incident. The tweet garnered tons of responses from fans, who were enraged over the guy's entitlement. Rhodes noticed the tweet as well, and had the following to say in his response:

"Sorry it’s never on purpose. I just have to listen to the security, time cues and try and get as many folks as I can. It gets a bit chaotic. Apologies."

Cody Rhodes on AEW fans turning on him

Before making his way to WWE, Rhodes had a multiple-year run in All Elite Wrestling. Fans turned on Rhodes midway, and he was receiving massive boos on a regular basis back then. While speaking with Sam Roberts, Rhodes said the following about the reaction:

“I had fun with it, I did, even when the belt came back in the Target Center, it was perfect. Dax (Harwood) and those guys knew what to do, we leaned into it. I would always tell QT (Marshall) or Tony (Khan) or whoever was there, ‘I’m leaning in.’ I don’t know if anyone knew what that meant. I think that’s the story about everything at the end, ‘I don’t know if there’s a plan for this. This is chaos.’ Chaos, we did big numbers, one of the last Saturday specials did a killer number, and we were doing great business, but chaos, you have to get the reigns on it at some point. Where is this going?” [H/T Fightful]

Cody Rhodes has been one of WWE's biggest recruits in years. The WWE Universe is behind him like never before, and his recent staredown with Roman Reigns on SmackDown has convinced many fans that he will dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40 next year.

