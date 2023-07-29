WWE fans asked to pray for Rey Mysterio after referee stops his match

Rey Mysterio was involved in a rather dangerous spot on SmackDown this week that appeared to cause an injury. Santos Escobar hit him with a dive from the ring to the outside, where Mysterio appeared to land badly. The match ended after the referee stopped proceedings soon after the spot. WWE's official FOX Twitter account has now sent out a tweet in regard to the moment.

Escobar and Mysterio were battling on WWE SmackDown this week to determine the next challenger for Austin Theory's United States Championship. The dive by Escobar appeared to hurt Mysterio's shoulder, though it is probably a part of the storyline.

The referee stopped the match with Rey Mysterio seemingly hurting his shoulder. Escobar was declared the winner, and the two stars hugged after the match as well.

While this may have been done to protect Mysterio by not having him lose and give Escobar the win, there's no confirmation about that yet.

The WWE on FOX Twitter account sent out a post showcasing the injury, and asking for prayers for Mysterio.

It remains to be seen if the injury becomes part of a storyline, or if its only purpose was to give Escobar the win without having Rey Mysterio lose.

