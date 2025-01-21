WWE fans believe Liv Morgan gave away major clue on RAW

Liv Morgan changed the landscape of WWE RAW when she joined The Judgment Day, and the faction made some significant changes. Fans believe Morgan gave away a major clue regarding Finn Balor's future with the group on RAW.

Lately, The Judgment Day has seemingly distanced itself from Finn Balor. The Prince has been trying to control the group and teach its members a few lessons. However, the move hasn't gone as planned, as Balor was recently written off television after a massive loss.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan mocked Finn Balor's losing ways on the brand. This led fans on X/Twitter to believe that the former Universal Champion could be booted out of the group in the coming weeks.

In the same segment, there was a 'Demon' Balor reference in the background, which could be a hint about the return of The Prince's alter ego. In 2023, The Demon lost to Edge at WrestleMania 39.

"We getting Finn Balor departing Judgment Day," one fan wrote.

"Ohh, so no Finn Balor," another fan wrote.

"So no one else spotted the Demon Finn balor object 👀," one fan posted.

"The return of Prince Balor gonna be epic," another fan wrote.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Liv Morgan have not been on the same page on WWE RAW

Last year, Finn Balor devised a plan with Liv Morgan to get Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest out of The Judgment Day. The strategy was a success as the duo was removed from the group and Morgan and Carlito joined the fray. Later, the then-Women's World Champion brought back Raquel Rodriguez as her hired gun against Mami.

Things were going fine in the faction until Balor and Morgan started to have arguments on WWE RAW. Both stars had their own ideology and vision for the stable. Moreover, they weren't on talking terms for a while and took shots at each other.

Earlier this month, Finn Balor was seemingly sidelined from TV following his loss to Damian Priest in a Street Fight. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan mocked The Prince and his recent losses. It'll be interesting to see if a WWE star leaves the faction.

