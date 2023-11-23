WWE fans can't believe male star is flirting with 25-year-old Lola Vice in her attractive post

WWE fans are unhappy with a superstar and really want him not to speak. Unfortunately for them, it does not appear as though the star himself is willing to comply. He has sent Lola Vice a message on Twitter, and fans are upset with him. The star in question is Lexis King.

Since debuting on WWE NXT, King has not made himself too popular with fans. They seem unwilling to accept him, while he has been inserted into a high-profile feud between Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. He interfered in a match between Carmelo Hayes and Josh Briggs, helping Briggs to defeat Hayes.

Meanwhile, the Breakout tournament winner, Lola Vice, posted pictures of herself on a jet ski while displaying her Breakout Tournament trophy.

In the comments of the picture, King left a flirty "OYE!"

While Vice herself didn't respond, WWE fans took it upon themselves to tell King to get out of the comments.

Some of them informed him that he was not welcome there in no uncertain terms, cursing at him and asking him to get out.

One or two were impressed at his attempt to "rizz" her up and expressed their bemusement in the comments.

Meanwhile, others felt that when the women's locker room in WWE saw that King was flirting with Vice, they would not be happy and would throw him out. They would also apparently do the same if he tried to "hit on" any of them.

Others talked about how he was "down bad," but they could understand him. They were still not too happy with the newly debuted WWE star.

Some fans simply told him that Vice didn't know him at all and that it didn't matter if he commented.

Lola Vice has the chance to challenge for a WWE NXT Women's title shot

While Lola Vice is also relatively new to the company, she has an enormous opportunity thanks to winning the Breakout Tournament.

The 25-year-old has the right to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship at some point soon.

Whether she can use the chance to become the next Women's champion remains to be seen, but the company has set her up for a massive opportunity at the same time.

Fans will also be waiting to see if King's interaction with Vice online will lead to a larger story for the stars together on-screen, but it remains to be seen.