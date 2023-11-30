WWE fans blast "lazy and absent" Roman Reigns as Cody Rhodes beats every current champion in impressive stat

The WWE Universe is stunned to learn that Cody Rhodes has competed in the most amount of matches this year, beating every current champion on the main roster.

The American Nightmare remains one of the biggest babyfaces in the company and recently led his team to a massive win against The Judgment Day in a WarGames match at Survivor Series. Cody took the top spot on the list of superstars with the most WWE matches this year at 99.

NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio closely follows Cody at second on the list with 95 matches under his belt this year. Seth Rollins took the third position after having competed in 92 matches and holding the World Heavyweight Championship for the past seven months.

WWE fans were impressed with Cody's work rate, hailing for his efforts towards the business. Several labeled him a workhorse and praised The American Nightmare for "carrying the company."

Here's what fans had to say about Cody Rhodes competing in most WWE matches this year:

Several members of the WWE Universe expressed disappointment after comparing Cody's numbers with Roman Reigns. Many criticized the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's limited matches this year while holding onto the biggest title in the promotion.

Five-time champion attacks Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

The American Nightmare took to the ring on Monday Night RAW this week to cut a promo, thanking his WarGames teammates. He acknowledged the efforts of Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and a returning Randy Orton for the win over The Judgment Day in the men's WarGames match.

He officially became the first WWE Superstar to declare himself for the Men's Royal Rumble. However, Cody's promo was cut short by a backstage video package of Shinsuke Nakamura, in which The King of Strong Style revealed the top babyface as his target.

Soon after the video stopped playing, Cody turned around and saw Nakamura, who attacked The American Nightmare with red mist. The latter was left struggling on the mat, kicking off a highly-anticipated feud between the two superstars on the red brand.

