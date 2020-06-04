WWE fans blasted The Undertaker for ruining their childhood with one social media post

The Undertaker

The Undertaker has revealed that WWE fans once blasted him for posting something not related to WWE. He claims that the fans commented 'you ruined my childhood' because he had posted about the Longhorns winning the Sugar bowl!

The Phenom recalls that he was advised to start using social media accounts more as he was towards the end of his WWE career. However, when he did listen and post about the Sugar bowl, his fans were not happy with it.

The Undertaker adds that his post was filled with comments from the fans claiming that their childhood was ruined by that one post. Unsurprisingly, The Dead Man was caught stunned as it was the first time in 30 years that he broken character!

Talking on The Bill Simmons Podcast (h/t to Wrestling Inc.), The Undertaker said:

"I know I have more matches behind me than I do in front of me. So people would tell me 'Dude you need to get yourself out there because this wrestling career is coming to an end, now it's time to cash in on the brand and the stuff you didn't do for all these years post WWE'.

One of the first things I did out of character was I posted about the Longhorns winning the Sugar bowl, I'm scrolling through comments and I see 'My childhood is ruined, The Undertaker is now on social media'. You've got to be s--tting me. People were genuinely pissed I broke character after 30 years."

On a similar subject, Taker claims that people actually hate Michelle McCool because she is married to him. He claims that his fans do not want to see that and they wants him to remain in character all the time.

However, he made it clear that it was only because his fanbase has stayed loyal to him for all these years. The Undertaker understands that people grew up watching him in WWE and they have kids themselves now. Thus, they are very protective of the character and as very possessive as well.