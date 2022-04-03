WWE fans blown away by Steve Austin's incredible 14-minute match at WrestleMania 38

WWE Hall of Famer 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin returned at WrestleMania 38 as a special guest on the KO Show.
Kevin Owens spent the last few weeks berating Texas, and Austin took it upon himself to give a befitting response. Fans went into a frenzy as the sound of shattering glass echoed across the AT&T Stadium, and The Texas Rattlesnake walked out to a defeating pop. Little did he know that KO had other plans.
Both superstars engaged in a war of words in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday. Surprisingly, Owens said that he was looking for a match. The crowd broke into the 'YES chants' to show their support for Austin's first match in 19 years.
The Hall of Famer eventually agreed to face Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match. We saw Austin relentlessly hit KO with kicks and punches inside the ring. When the RAW Superstar moved to ringside, Stone Cold continued to hit him until Owens pushed him against the ring post.
Following that, we saw the two brawl amidst the crowd. At one point, KO tried to escape using Austin's vehicle, but the latter caught him right in time and executed a plan of his own. Who could have imagined that we would see Austin and Owens ride together on an ATV in WWE?
Eventually, both superstars returned to the ring, and this time, Owens decided to use a chair as his weapon. He hit Austin a couple of times before accidentally hitting himself with the steel chair as it bounced off the top rope. Austin then capitalized on the moment and delivered a picturesque Stunner to seal his victory.
'Stone Cold' Steve Austin stuns at WrestleMania 38
Watching Steve Austin actively compete in a match was surreal. The legendary superstar looked great throughout the match, and Owens did incredibly well in making his opponent look invincible during their bout.
The fans kept singing "You still got it" for Austin, and KO deserves equal credit for putting his body on the line in a dream match against a childhood hero at WrestleMania.
Not to forget, Steve Austin kept drinking throughout the match in his typical fashion. Following the match, he delivered yet another Stunner, after which Kevin Owens was escorted out of the arena. As epic as he is while talking, it was great to see him back inside the ring and compete in his last match.
The pro wrestling world loved the surprise match involving 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin at WrestleMania Saturday, and Twitter erupted with fans singing praises of the legend. Here, we look at some of the best reactions to Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens at WrestleMania.
And, of course, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin subjected Byron Saxton to a brutal Stunner. He then celebrated with his brother before the crowd rose to its feet to cheer for one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time as he wrestled in his last match at WrestleMania 38.
