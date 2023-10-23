WWE fans convinced returning star will be 'killed' by Gunther in blockbuster dream match

WWE fans recently took to Twitter as they were convinced that a returning star would be smashed if he faced Gunther in a dream match. The name in question is Logan Paul.

Logan was last seen in a match against Ricochet at SummerSlam. Since then, The Maverick was preparing for a boxing match against Dillon Danis, which the former comfortably won.

The YouTube Megastar recently made his return to the Stamford-based promotion to confront the current United States Champion Rey Mysterio on the latest episode of SmackDown.

However, Pro Wrestling Finesse recently took to Twitter to post about a dream match featuring Logan Paul and the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

WWE fans were quick to notice the post and started commenting on it. Some of them were convinced that The Ring General would smash The Maverick.

Others wanted to see a match between the two happen because both stars bring different skills inside the ring, as Logan has great high-flying abilities and Gunther has raw power.

You can check out a screenshot of their reactions below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Twitter.

WWE announcer believes Gunther will be a fan-favorite by Royal Rumble

During a recent edition of the After The Bell podcast, WWE commentator Corey Graves talked about the current Intercontinental Champion.

The commentator said that The Ring General will be a fan favorite by the time Royal Rumble rolls around despite not changing anything about his on-screen heel character.

"By the time the Royal Rumble rolls around, Gunther will be a fan favorite and wildly popular amongst the WWE Universe without changing a damn thing about what he does," Graves said.

Fans believe The Ring General can be the next face of the Stamford-based promotion. Let's see what the company has planned for the longest-reining IC Champion in history.

Do you want to see a match between Logan Paul and The Imperium Leader for the Intercontinental Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

