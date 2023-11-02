WWE fans are convinced star's latest update means a big return is happening after 7 months away

A big WWE name has been away from the ring for the better part of the last year. Now, for the first time since May 1, it appears that there's some good news about the star and that the injury may not be something that fans have to worry about anymore. The star in question, Braun Strowman, shared an update on social media, and fans are convinced he's returning.

Strowman has been gone from WWE for a long time. His last match was a tag team bout on WWE RAW on May 1st, where he teamed with Ricochet to face Alpha Academy. It was revealed soon after that he would be going on a long-term hiatus because he had to undergo neck surgery.

As a result of his injury, Strowman has been away from the ring for months. He had to go through level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae in June. The Monster Among Men might be away for longer, given that the recovery time for neck surgery can last up to a year or more.

However, the star made a positive update on social media today, thanking the doctors at the WWE clinic for the "good news." Fans are now convinced that this means he's coming back to the ring.

Fans spoke about the star's return to the ring and expressed their excitement for his return. Others were already on the internet claiming that if LA Knight was not the one to defeat Roman Reigns, then it would be Strowman who did.

Fans are excited about Braun Strowman's return

It remains to be seen when the star is finally cleared to return to the ring.

