WWE fans convinced Triple H made female star delete tweet about CM Punk: "Damage is still done"

The WWE Universe feels Triple H made a top name delete a tweet to avoid controversy following this week's edition of RAW. Becky Lynch posted a tweet targeting CM Punk during the red brand's show this week and ended up deleting it soon after.

The drama started when Punk asked The Man to "come get" Seth Rollins before he unleashed his fury on him. Lynch responded by highlighting how Punk and Roxanne Perez wore matching outfits at Elimination Chamber last week and hinted that AJ Lee should be the one to "come get" her man.

This caused massive outrage among fans on X. WWE Superstar Cora Jade called Lynch out for "weird behavior" and she too deleted her tweet shortly after. Now, many fans are suspecting Becky Lynch was told to delete the controversial tweet.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans believe Lynch was told to delete the tweet (vCredit: Fan reactions on X)

Becky's husband, and WWE Superstar, Seth Rollins hates CM Punk

Seth Rollins has spoken about his hatred for CM Punk in various interviews in the past. On the latest edition of the RAW Recap podcast, Rollins went on a lengthy rant while talking about his hatred for the former AEW star:

"You’re a coward, you’re a fraud, you gave up on your dream to main event WrestleMania years ago. We don’t have to go through all the things that he did in his time away before he came back. I’ve told the story a million times, and the fact that he has the gall to go out there and spit what he thinks is truth about these guys when he won’t even look in the mirror and talk to himself about all the mistakes that he’s made, that have made other people suffer, that’s the thing." [H/T - Fightful]

Punk and Rollins aren't done with each other in the least. Next week on WWE RAW, the two top stars will collide in a Steel Cage match.

