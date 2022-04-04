WWE fans are divided over Roman Reigns' historic victory at WrestleMania 38

The main event of WrestleMania 38 Night Two saw Roman Reigns beat Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
The Tribal Chief and The Beast Incarnate put their Universal and WWE Championships on the line in a high-stakes Winner Takes All match. The two champions were involved in a brutal feud over the last few months, which ended with Reigns finally beating Brock Lesnar at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Both superstars kickstarted the match on a solid note and looked equally dominant throughout the bout. The match's turning point came when the referee was accidentally knocked out. Roman Reigns capitalized on the moment by hitting Lesnar with a low blow and hitting his opponent with the Universal title. Despite the cheap shot, he couldn't pin The Beast Incarnate.
Later, Brock Lesnar turned things around by applying the Kimura Lock on the Tribal Chief. A concerned Paul Heyman rushed to Reigns and motivated him to keep fighting while subtly helping him reach the ropes.
The match ended with a bizarre finish as it appeared that the final moments were rushed. The final blows of the match were extremely fast, and so was the last count. All said and done, Reigns is now the Undisputed Champion, while Lesnar's future remains uncertain following his defeat.
WWE fans react to Roman Reigns' victory at WrestleMania 38
This was the sixth time Roman Reigns competed in the WrestleMania main event, and it was also the first time he defeated Brock Lesnar at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Despite multiple illegal offenses in the match, Reigns' final pinfall was clean.
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter to his victory at The Show of Shows:
While several fans celebrated Roman Reigns' historic victory at WrestleMania, others did not share the same enthusiasm. Few believe that Lesnar should have won, but others criticized the overall main event.
Regardless of the reception, one can't deny that Reigns has now cemented himself as one of the greatest champions in WWE history. It will be interesting to see what's next for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
