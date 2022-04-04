WWE fans are divided over Roman Reigns' historic victory at WrestleMania 38

The main event of WrestleMania 38 Night Two saw Roman Reigns beat Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Tribal Chief and The Beast Incarnate put their Universal and WWE Championships on the line in a high-stakes Winner Takes All match. The two champions were involved in a brutal feud over the last few months, which ended with Reigns finally beating Brock Lesnar at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Both superstars kickstarted the match on a solid note and looked equally dominant throughout the bout. The match's turning point came when the referee was accidentally knocked out. Roman Reigns capitalized on the moment by hitting Lesnar with a low blow and hitting his opponent with the Universal title. Despite the cheap shot, he couldn't pin The Beast Incarnate.

Later, Brock Lesnar turned things around by applying the Kimura Lock on the Tribal Chief. A concerned Paul Heyman rushed to Reigns and motivated him to keep fighting while subtly helping him reach the ropes.

The match ended with a bizarre finish as it appeared that the final moments were rushed. The final blows of the match were extremely fast, and so was the last count. All said and done, Reigns is now the Undisputed Champion, while Lesnar's future remains uncertain following his defeat.

WWE fans react to Roman Reigns' victory at WrestleMania 38

This was the sixth time Roman Reigns competed in the WrestleMania main event, and it was also the first time he defeated Brock Lesnar at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Despite multiple illegal offenses in the match, Reigns' final pinfall was clean.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter to his victory at The Show of Shows:

iBeast @ibeastIess Roman Reigns just gave us 2 of the most badass endings to WrestleMania of all time back to back Roman Reigns just gave us 2 of the most badass endings to WrestleMania of all time back to back https://t.co/RXSGfbOOVe

WrestleKroux @WrestleKroux



581 days and counting.



We're witnessing history wether you like it or not.

#WrestleMania Roman Reigns won back to back WrestleManias, in the main event, as a World Champion.581 days and counting.We're witnessing history wether you like it or not. Roman Reigns won back to back WrestleManias, in the main event, as a World Champion.581 days and counting.We're witnessing history wether you like it or not.#WrestleMania https://t.co/G2hvrsXg17

𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲- (𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐬 581) @_handyred_



The greatest to ever do it and he ain’t done yet! Roman Reigns Celebrating 581 days of greatness and domination at the highest level!The greatest to ever do it and he ain’t done yet! Roman Reigns Celebrating 581 days of greatness and domination at the highest level! The greatest to ever do it and he ain’t done yet! Roman Reigns 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/mCl9Sp88Lw

𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 @wrestlelamia ROMAN REIGNS IS THE UNIFIED CHAMPION!!!! DAMN WHAT A MATCH #WrestleMania ROMAN REIGNS IS THE UNIFIED CHAMPION!!!! DAMN WHAT A MATCH #WrestleMania

𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲- (𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐬 581) @_handyred_ ain’t no one spoiling my night … Roman Reigns is two title champion FOR THE FIRST TIME in his career and he beat Brock Lesnar… the ain’t no one spoiling my night … Roman Reigns is two title champion FOR THE FIRST TIME in his career and he beat Brock Lesnar… the #RomanEmpire has closure and that man has earned every lil thing he has! 😂ain’t no one spoiling my night … Roman Reigns is two title champion FOR THE FIRST TIME in his career and he beat Brock Lesnar… the #RomanEmpire has closure and that man has earned every lil thing he has! https://t.co/YMjE6dTqRP

Martin Maranja Masese @IAMartin_ The tribal chief, Roman Reigns stands head and shoulders above the rest, getting a rare clean & decisive win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Reigns has now Unified the Universal & WWE Championship belts.



The tribal chief, Roman Reigns stands head and shoulders above the rest, getting a rare clean & decisive win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Reigns has now Unified the Universal & WWE Championship belts. https://t.co/xvofgncAde

𝙍𝙄𝙉𝘼 𝙍𝙀𝙄𝙂𝙉𝙎 @RinaUso You can tell how happy Roman Reigns is at this moment .. He Smashed pinned Brock Lesnar at #WrestleMania , Retained his Universal title and became The Unified Champion You can tell how happy Roman Reigns is at this moment .. He Smashed pinned Brock Lesnar at #WrestleMania, Retained his Universal title and became The Unified Champion 👏👏 https://t.co/p3c3mhNOay

While several fans celebrated Roman Reigns' historic victory at WrestleMania, others did not share the same enthusiasm. Few believe that Lesnar should have won, but others criticized the overall main event.

🧩🧩🧩🧩 @VirgoRobb Brock Lesnar is so explosive & dominant you literally see them throw the match in order for him to lose. His wins make all the sense in the world. His losses make 0 sense. Respect to Roman but no. #WrestleMania Brock Lesnar is so explosive & dominant you literally see them throw the match in order for him to lose. His wins make all the sense in the world. His losses make 0 sense. Respect to Roman but no. #WrestleMania https://t.co/nUgnH3GVrw

𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 @wrestlelamia The problem is who will actually defeat Roman Reigns now? WWE has backed themselves into a corner. #WrestleMania The problem is who will actually defeat Roman Reigns now? WWE has backed themselves into a corner. #WrestleMania

Raj Giri @RajGiri_303 Roman Reigns gettin the win after a spear. Similar to other matches they've had where it's a bunch of the same big moves over and over. It worked though, the crowd was into it the whole time #WrestleMania Roman Reigns gettin the win after a spear. Similar to other matches they've had where it's a bunch of the same big moves over and over. It worked though, the crowd was into it the whole time #WrestleMania

#TeamJD @EKCone909



The Biggest Roman Reigns unifies The WWE Champion & The Universal Champion. That’s it, show ended with Roman holding both titles. No Dwayne Johnson. This match was basically the same thing from their previous matches since WM31.The Biggest #WrestleMania Mach All Time? Not even close. Roman Reigns unifies The WWE Champion & The Universal Champion. That’s it, show ended with Roman holding both titles. No Dwayne Johnson. This match was basically the same thing from their previous matches since WM31.The Biggest #WrestleMania Mach All Time? Not even close.

Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited @TimmyBuddy For them saying this was the biggest match in #WrestleMania history, it was not even the best match we have ever seen between Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns. For them saying this was the biggest match in #WrestleMania history, it was not even the best match we have ever seen between Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns.

Regardless of the reception, one can't deny that Reigns has now cemented himself as one of the greatest champions in WWE history. It will be interesting to see what's next for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

