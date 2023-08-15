WWE fans dub major RAW segment as Barbenheimer: All you need to know about the flirting incident

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW saw two WWE factions engage in a promo segment, which ended with Ludwig Kaiser getting slapped across his face. Fans believe the incident was the epitome of "Barbenheimer."

Imperium is involved in an exciting feud with The Alpha Academy, with Chad Gable being the next challenger for Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Their rivalry has seen their respective factions caught in the crossfire, adding intrigue to the budding title feud on RAW.

Ludwig Kaiser has seen this as an opportunity to convince The Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri to quit the group and join forces with Imperium. Kaiser has been brilliant while flirting with Maxxine, while the latter has her sights set on Otis. She also has the utmost respect for "Master" Gable, leaving no room for Kaiser's manipulation -- at least until now.

This week on RAW, Gunther cut a promo calling out Gable, and the latter walked out with his entourage. Kaiser took over the segment and started flirting with Maxxine, hoping to convince her about Gable and Otis' inferiority compared to Imperium.

WWE fans took to social media and declared the flirtatious interaction between Kaiser and Maxxine as 'Barbenheimer.' The popular Internet term was coined to celebrate the simultaneous theatrical release of Oppenheimer and Barbie -- two movies with polar opposite aesthetics but equal fan anticipation.

Fans deemed the moment between Maxxine and Kaiser as a 'Barbenheimer' segment, with several stating that they look good together. Here's what WWE fans had to say about the interaction on Monday Night RAW:

Some fans pointed out that Kaiser could convince Maxxine to betray Gable during the latter's title match against Gunther when the two eventually lock horns.

WWE continues to tease tension among Imperium

Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser have not hidden their disappointment in fellow Imperium member Giovanni Vinci following his recent losses on RAW. Vinci locked horns with Chad Gable in a singles match on the red brand this week and suffered a defeat against The Alpha Academy leader.

A backstage segment showed The Ring General furiously yelling at Vinci for losing another match on RAW. He also questioned Kaiser for forgetting his responsibilities at ringside as he was too busy "focusing on the girl."

Gunther will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Chad Gable on WWE RAW next week. It will be interesting to see if the other Alpha Academy and Imperium members will make their presence known during this bout.

