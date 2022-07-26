[VIDEO] WWE fans erupt as Roman Reigns references "Daddy" Vince McMahon's retirement on RAW

Roman Reigns referred to Vince McMahon as "Daddy" on WWE RAW, and fans in Madison Square Garden erupted with a huge pop.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was in the ring with special counsel Paul Heyman and the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, The Usos. Heyman cut a promo on how Reigns would end Brock Lesnar's association with the Tribal Chief's legacy when they were interrupted by Theory.

Mr. Money in the Bank strutted down the ramp and warned Reigns about how he intends to cash in on his contract during the Last Man Standing match. The reigning champion invited Theory inside the ring, but the latter was visibly nervous.

Reigns reminded Theory to reflect on the scenario, particularly noting how the budding star is not considering the consequences. He then referenced Vince McMahon's retirement and said:

"I want you to analyse this situation, you understand? Your Daddy isn't here anymore."

Vince publicly declared his trust in Theory and named him the future face of the company. The former chairman's exit has now put the rookie sensation in an interesting position, especially on television, with many questioning his push.

The crowd loved Roman Reigns' comment and chanted, "Who's your Daddy?"

"I will tell you who his Daddy is? If he keeps messing up, the Tribal Chief is going to be his Daddy," quipped Reigns.

It was epic to see Roman Reigns play with his words to bring Theory's confidence down. The latter looked offended, which is a testament to his performance.

WWE fans loved the interaction, and it was one of those segments that will live on the Internet for a while.

