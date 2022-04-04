WWE fans erupt as Vince McMahon returns to in-ring action after ten years at WrestleMania 38

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon surprised everyone at WrestleMania 38 when he agreed to an impromptu match against Pat McAfee.
The Chairman last competed in a match against CM Punk on RAW in October 2011, where he emerged victorious. Almost a decade later, he returned to the ring at WrestleMania and won the match with assistance from his protege, Austin Theory.
Theory first locked horns with Pat McAfee in an impressive singles match while Vince McMahon sat near the commentary table. The match ended in Theory's loss, which disappointed The WWE Chairman.
Back in the ring, a confident Pat McAfee decided to taunt Vince. Following an initial tease, the latter agreed to fight the SmackDown commentator. Austin Theory did most of the job, while Vince enjoyed the theatrics of the match. At one point, he kicked the football right against McAfee's face to seal his victory.
What happened after Vince McMahon's match at WrestleMania 38?
Vince McMahon's celebration was cut short as 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin made a surprise return. He took Theory out of the equation by delivering a Stunner. The RAW Superstar sold the move incredibly before rolling out of the ring.
Austin then drank a beer with Vince McMahon. As has always been the case, the legendary Superstar then subjected his boss to a Stunner. Despite the botched move, fans were thrilled to see history repeating itself.
Austin also celebrated with Pat McAfee before hitting him with a Stunner. It was one of the best segments of the night as one surprise unfolded after another.
WWE fans went into a frenzy to see the new generation of talents share a segment that overlapped with the best piece of nostalgia at WrestleMania 38. Here are some of the best reactions to Vince McMahon's in-ring return and everything that followed.
Vince McMahon's surprise plans for Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee were brilliantly executed on the second night of WrestleMania. While many have hailed it as one of the best shows of the last few years, fans are already looking forward to what's next on RAW and SmackDown.
