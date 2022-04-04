WWE fans erupt as Vince McMahon returns to in-ring action after ten years at WrestleMania 38

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon surprised everyone at WrestleMania 38 when he agreed to an impromptu match against Pat McAfee.

The Chairman last competed in a match against CM Punk on RAW in October 2011, where he emerged victorious. Almost a decade later, he returned to the ring at WrestleMania and won the match with assistance from his protege, Austin Theory.

Theory first locked horns with Pat McAfee in an impressive singles match while Vince McMahon sat near the commentary table. The match ended in Theory's loss, which disappointed The WWE Chairman.

Back in the ring, a confident Pat McAfee decided to taunt Vince. Following an initial tease, the latter agreed to fight the SmackDown commentator. Austin Theory did most of the job, while Vince enjoyed the theatrics of the match. At one point, he kicked the football right against McAfee's face to seal his victory.

What happened after Vince McMahon's match at WrestleMania 38?

Vince McMahon's celebration was cut short as 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin made a surprise return. He took Theory out of the equation by delivering a Stunner. The RAW Superstar sold the move incredibly before rolling out of the ring.

Austin then drank a beer with Vince McMahon. As has always been the case, the legendary Superstar then subjected his boss to a Stunner. Despite the botched move, fans were thrilled to see history repeating itself.

Austin also celebrated with Pat McAfee before hitting him with a Stunner. It was one of the best segments of the night as one surprise unfolded after another.

WWE fans went into a frenzy to see the new generation of talents share a segment that overlapped with the best piece of nostalgia at WrestleMania 38. Here are some of the best reactions to Vince McMahon's in-ring return and everything that followed.

Raphael Wilson @089968Raph__ @WWE



He said *if you want something done, you gotta do it yourself* .



Those 3am gym sessions are working .



#VinceMcMahon #WWE #WrestleMania @PatMcAfeeShow What a POP for Vince McMahon taking his shirt off, he's in tremendous shape for a 76-year-old.He said *if you want something done, you gotta do it yourself*Those 3am gym sessions are working @WWE @PatMcAfeeShow What a POP for Vince McMahon taking his shirt off, he's in tremendous shape for a 76-year-old. He said *if you want something done, you gotta do it yourself* 😂.Those 3am gym sessions are working 💪.#VinceMcMahon #WWE #WrestleMania https://t.co/YvLsgLKxtN

Emmanuel Harrison @EmanMosheh This is a jawbreaking feat of pace. Vince McMahon a 70 something year old came out to the open challenge against Pat McAfee and boy was this an absolute trailblazer to experience this just caught me off guard very impressed from what i saw from my own eyes🤣🤯 This is a jawbreaking feat of pace. Vince McMahon a 70 something year old came out to the open challenge against Pat McAfee and boy was this an absolute trailblazer to experience this just caught me off guard very impressed from what i saw from my own eyes🤣🤯👌 https://t.co/FoosG0i9oY

Macho T @ItsMachoT



#WrestleMania I give credit to Austin Theory. This is one of the best Stunner sells I have seen. His a great seller. I give credit to Austin Theory. This is one of the best Stunner sells I have seen. His a great seller. #WrestleMania https://t.co/icAQDl4gum

Vin @WhoisVindictive #WrestleMania Vince McMahon trying to sell the Stone Cold Stunner Vince McMahon trying to sell the Stone Cold Stunner 😭😂 #WrestleMania https://t.co/T5L2F5Ji87

#TeamJD @EKCone909



Stone Cold, Vince, Austin Theory & Pat McAfee had the BIGGEST Stone Cold deliverers a STUNNER on Theory & McAfee & sold it BEAUTIFULLY & deliverers a STUNNER to Vince McMahon & sold it very poorly.🤣Stone Cold, Vince, Austin Theory & Pat McAfee had the BIGGEST #WrestleMania moment than everyone on both nights. Stone Cold deliverers a STUNNER on Theory & McAfee & sold it BEAUTIFULLY & deliverers a STUNNER to Vince McMahon & sold it very poorly.🤣Stone Cold, Vince, Austin Theory & Pat McAfee had the BIGGEST #WrestleMania moment than everyone on both nights. https://t.co/etNfkJx69D

. @fyviesque steve austin’s boot: lightly caresses vince mcmahon’s tummy



vince: steve austin’s boot: lightly caresses vince mcmahon’s tummyvince: https://t.co/wntDJFT5c0

Swagger McPimpdaddy @AceAwes0me



#WrestleMania Stone Cold when Vince McMahon has a public moment of happiness Stone Cold when Vince McMahon has a public moment of happiness#WrestleMania https://t.co/9o04gMwfSH

Vince McMahon's surprise plans for Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee were brilliantly executed on the second night of WrestleMania. While many have hailed it as one of the best shows of the last few years, fans are already looking forward to what's next on RAW and SmackDown.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Angana Roy