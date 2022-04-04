×
Create
Notifications

WWE fans erupt as Vince McMahon returns to in-ring action after ten years at WrestleMania 38

Vince McMahon delivered a jaw-dropping moment tonight
Vince McMahon delivered a jaw-dropping moment tonight
Shruti Sadbhav
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 04, 2022 02:06 PM IST
News

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon surprised everyone at WrestleMania 38 when he agreed to an impromptu match against Pat McAfee.

The Chairman last competed in a match against CM Punk on RAW in October 2011, where he emerged victorious. Almost a decade later, he returned to the ring at WrestleMania and won the match with assistance from his protege, Austin Theory.

Theory first locked horns with Pat McAfee in an impressive singles match while Vince McMahon sat near the commentary table. The match ended in Theory's loss, which disappointed The WWE Chairman.

Back in the ring, a confident Pat McAfee decided to taunt Vince. Following an initial tease, the latter agreed to fight the SmackDown commentator. Austin Theory did most of the job, while Vince enjoyed the theatrics of the match. At one point, he kicked the football right against McAfee's face to seal his victory.

Mr. McMahon takes down @PatMcAfeeShow in an impromptu matchup at #WrestleMania! 🤯 @VinceMcMahon @austintheory1 https://t.co/19cxxH2l1u

What happened after Vince McMahon's match at WrestleMania 38?

Vince McMahon's celebration was cut short as 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin made a surprise return. He took Theory out of the equation by delivering a Stunner. The RAW Superstar sold the move incredibly before rolling out of the ring.

Austin then drank a beer with Vince McMahon. As has always been the case, the legendary Superstar then subjected his boss to a Stunner. Despite the botched move, fans were thrilled to see history repeating itself.

Austin also celebrated with Pat McAfee before hitting him with a Stunner. It was one of the best segments of the night as one surprise unfolded after another.

WWE fans went into a frenzy to see the new generation of talents share a segment that overlapped with the best piece of nostalgia at WrestleMania 38. Here are some of the best reactions to Vince McMahon's in-ring return and everything that followed.

Vince McMahon really said KNUCK IF YOU BUCK #WrestleMania https://t.co/Vl0958ytWg
Vince McMahon just beaten Pat McAfee at #WrestleMania https://t.co/GKabutKH3z
@WWE @PatMcAfeeShow What a POP for Vince McMahon taking his shirt off, he's in tremendous shape for a 76-year-old. He said *if you want something done, you gotta do it yourself* 😂.Those 3am gym sessions are working 💪.#VinceMcMahon #WWE #WrestleMania https://t.co/YvLsgLKxtN
…Vince McMahon…IT’S ON SIGHT https://t.co/HEBHbwx4uk
Ain’t no way @VinceMcMahon @PatMcAfeeShow https://t.co/0DNvCEa9tc
This is a jawbreaking feat of pace. Vince McMahon a 70 something year old came out to the open challenge against Pat McAfee and boy was this an absolute trailblazer to experience this just caught me off guard very impressed from what i saw from my own eyes🤣🤯👌 https://t.co/FoosG0i9oY
Vince McMahon to Pat McAfee and Stone Cold at #WrestleMania: https://t.co/hblCMQhhU0
I give credit to Austin Theory. This is one of the best Stunner sells I have seen. His a great seller. #WrestleMania https://t.co/icAQDl4gum
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon is the gift that keeps on giving!😂 😂 😂#WrestleMania https://t.co/qZSjCV2CaE
stone cold and vince mcmahon in 2022 #WrestleMania https://t.co/zqeE0OL8BL
Vince McMahon trying to sell the Stone Cold Stunner 😭😂 #WrestleMania https://t.co/T5L2F5Ji87
Vince McMahon after the stunner: https://t.co/Yp0zYsHzle
Vince Mcmahon taking a stunner like #WrestleMania https://t.co/irAENU72ck
Stone Cold deliverers a STUNNER on Theory & McAfee & sold it BEAUTIFULLY & deliverers a STUNNER to Vince McMahon & sold it very poorly.🤣Stone Cold, Vince, Austin Theory & Pat McAfee had the BIGGEST #WrestleMania moment than everyone on both nights. https://t.co/etNfkJx69D
steve austin’s boot: lightly caresses vince mcmahon’s tummyvince: https://t.co/wntDJFT5c0
Win or lose.. Still booze #WrestleMania #WrestleMania38 https://t.co/UFf8cmd8fd
Stone Cold when Vince McMahon has a public moment of happiness#WrestleMania https://t.co/9o04gMwfSH
Also Read Article Continues below

Vince McMahon's surprise plans for Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee were brilliantly executed on the second night of WrestleMania. While many have hailed it as one of the best shows of the last few years, fans are already looking forward to what's next on RAW and SmackDown.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Angana Roy
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी