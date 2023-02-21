WWE fans go wild as Paul Heyman makes disturbing comments about Cody Rhodes' wife on behalf of "happily married" Roman Reigns

Former Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes appeared on WWE RAW this week to kickstart his Road to WrestleMania. He crossed paths with Paul Heyman, who appeared on the titantron during the segment but claimed to be backstage during the show. Twitter erupted over the segment as The Wiseman made some disturbing comments.

The Special Counsel to Roman Reigns attempted to warn The American Nightmare about what to expect from their title feud. Heyman tried to provoke Cody Rhodes and, in his attempt, made a controversial comment.

Heyman claimed that Cody Rhodes wouldn't be able to beat Roman Reigns in a man-to-man contest. He then posed a hypothetical question, asking if The American Nightmare was prepared to take on the responsibilities of the champion, which would require him to be on the road for most of the year.

Heyman then said Cody Rhodes would end up compromising his marriage like his father Dusty Rhodes did because even when he was home, he was never really 'home.'

Paul Heyman took it further by saying that he wouldn't say anything vulgar like Roman Reigns would keep Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes, happy on cold winter nights. He then said that Reigns is a happily married man, but he isn't.

"I know what you are thinking. I am about to say something vile and vulgar like, 'Oh, don't worry, Cody. On a cold winter night, Roman Reigns will keep your wife warm.' I would never say something like that. Roman Reigns is a happily married man, but I am not. And I assure you, Cody Rhodes., that's when you are going to find out that your WrestleMania dreams will become your own personal nightmare."

Heyman's comments on WWE RAW instantly garnered attention on social media as fans hailed the Wiseman for rattling Roman Reigns' challengers with deeply personal comments.

Twitter erupted in response to Paul Heyman's recent claims on WWE RAW. Here's how fans reacted:

King Shak @KingShak05 #WWERaw This is personal, Paul Heyman is a menace & he got Cody rattled This is personal, Paul Heyman is a menace & he got Cody rattled 🔥 #WWERaw https://t.co/vAGSV4syap

H✮✮chie™ @ballsnthezdraws #WWERaw

Cody: “I just want a world title”

Paul Heyman: Cody: “I just want a world title”Paul Heyman: #WWERaw Cody: “I just want a world title”Paul Heyman: https://t.co/UWBqBZkqH6

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 What does Paul got cookin #WWERAW Paul Heyman said Roman Reigns is a happily married man, but he isn’tWhat does Paul got cookin Paul Heyman said Roman Reigns is a happily married man, but he isn’t 😭😭 What does Paul got cookin 😂😂 #WWERAW https://t.co/2WXY3V04MR

DeonteDDJ ジ🤘🏽🦥 @deonteddj “Roman Reigns is a happily married man… but i’m not” - Paul Heyman



his wife sitting at home: “Roman Reigns is a happily married man… but i’m not” - Paul Heymanhis wife sitting at home: https://t.co/AFJM6lpYAW

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 #WWERAW Paul Heyman telling Cody Rhodes to go be a family man is hilarious Paul Heyman telling Cody Rhodes to go be a family man is hilarious 😂😂😂😂 #WWERAW https://t.co/LSk5zZJnee

The Feds @Sophia_Loren89 Paul Heyman talking to Cody just now Paul Heyman talking to Cody just now 😭 https://t.co/6pLjiNF090

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @_kennythoughts Paul Heyman if Cody Rhodes wins the title Paul Heyman if Cody Rhodes wins the title https://t.co/Ik4P3Bu2Az

Paul Heyman has insulted Cody Rhodes' father and wife in their last two meetings on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see how The American Nightmare responds when they meet on the Road to WrestleMania 39.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes