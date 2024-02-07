WWE fans hijack major segment with expletive-filled chants; star walks out after uttering 2 words

WWE fans hijacked a show, hurling abuses as a former champion walked out after saying just two words.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams' friendship was well-known in the NXT universe. They were like brothers. The latter stuck by Melo's side during his run as WWE NXT North American and NXT Champion.

However, in the last few months, Trick started gaining some momentum and was becoming a main-event singles star. This seemingly caused Carmelo to be jealous.

At NXT Vengeance Day, Trick Williams competed in a hard-fought battle against Ilja Dragunov but came out on the losing side. Following the bout, Hayes turned heel on Williams and brutally assaulted him. He attacked the injured knee of Williams mercilessly.

Carmelo Hayes kicked off NXT tonight as fans eagerly waited for an explanation. He came out with a steel chair and sat in the ring. However, the fans hijacked the show by chanting "f**k you, Melo" at the former WWE NXT Champion. Ultimately, Hayes said, "Not yet," and walked out of the show without explaining his actions.

It looks like fans will have to wait a little longer for Carmelo Hayes to explain his actions.

