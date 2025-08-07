WWE Fans Lose Interest in 42-Year-Old Star "When The Bell Rings," Boldly Claims Veteran

The WWE Universe loses intrigue in a current star as soon as the bell rings, as per Bully Ray. The veteran didn't hold back while talking about LA Knight's current standing on the main roster.

LA Knight boasts of a massive fan base, and they want nothing but to see him hold a major title in the company. Knight isn't getting any younger, and his fans are getting frustrated with WWE CCO Triple H not giving him a major push.

As per Hall of Famer Bully Ray, LA Knight loses fans' interest once the bell rings and he wrestles.

Check out Ray's comments on The Megastar on the latest edition of Busted Open:

"I promise, you people, I am not saying this as a detriment or knocking LA Knight, it's constructive criticism as to why the guy might not be going further. The emotional connection to the work is not there. When the bell rings, LA Knight loses the people, he has to find a way to become one with them." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

WWE had second thoughts about pushing LA Knight in late 2023

The Megastar challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2023, two years ago. The Stamford-based promotion was skeptical about giving this push to LA Knight at first.

Here's what Knight told Chris Van Vliet:

"There was skepticism at first. Is this really a thing? Is this just going to be a flash in the pan? Is this going to be a flavor of the month? And that’s a thing we had talked about and was even talked about with me. 'Well, we don’t want to give it to you too soon because then they might get over it.' Look, fine. If that’s the case and I’m not good enough to carry that, cool, let’s go with that." [H/T - SEScoops]

⭐️ @LAKnightsGame Pics that go hard

LA Knight has done everything he can to get noticed by the fans. At 42 years old, he doesn't have much time left as a wrestler. If World Wrestling Entertainment doesn't pull the trigger quickly, Knight's popularity may fade away to the point of no return.

