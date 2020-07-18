WWE fans make a new hashtag trend after a dissatisfying WWE SmackDown

This past week on WWE SmackDown, we saw Matt Riddle challenge AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship. The Bro came up short against The Phenomenal One and was later attacked by King Corbin.

The episode finally revealed to WWE fans the stipulation for the match to decide the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The New Day will defend their Titles against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Tables Match.

Naomi vs Lacey Evans on WWE SmackDown

Last week, on WWE SmackDown, four women Superstars competed in a Karaoke Showdown. Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Naomi and Tamina sang their bits with Naomi being declared the winner of the match.

Lacey Evans couldn't handle the defeat and attacked Naomi, leading to an official match between the two. Their match ended in no-contest when a brawl broke out among all the four women during the match.

This past week on WWE SmackDown, Naomi and Lacey Evans faced off in singles competition yet again. This time, The Sassy Southern Belle laid out The Glow when she hit her with the Woman's Right.

Naomi's loss on WWE SmackDown didn't bode well with the WWE Universe, and many fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure with WWE not giving Naomi a chance.

Naomi has never once bored me when she has been on my tv. She’s so much fun to watch and super talented. If they really got behind her, she would thrive. #NaomiDeservesBetter 💚 — alyssa (@litacanranas) July 18, 2020

It's been over 5 years since Naomi cut this promo and it's awful that it still remains relevant. She needs to stop being overlooked and WWE y'all are dumb cuz she could easily make you A TON of money. She is an incomparable star and talent! #NaomiDeservesBetter pic.twitter.com/CeKCyedvzW — Sasha vs Asuka !!!! (@LitasaultBanks) July 18, 2020

The way wwe refused to put this on sale and yet they didn’t have a problem selling the fiend’s ugly ass title. Didn’t sit well with me at all. #NaomiDeservesBetter pic.twitter.com/L3fYz3c9cK — Zane (@evrythingbelair) July 18, 2020

The WWE fans were so riled up by the company's booking of Naomi that the #NaomiDeservesBetter was trending over the USA in no time. Naomi's loss to Lacey Evans has given WWE fans the impression that WWE is 'burying' Naomi.

Naomi made her WWE debut as one of Brodus Clay's dance tribe. She was a part of the Funkadactyls from 2012-2014. After the Women's Revolution, Naomi won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship twice.

The first time she won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, she was forced to relinquish the Title due to an ankle injury. She returned to regain the Championship at WrestleMania 33.

Also, on this past week's episode of WWE SmackDown, we saw Asuka and Nikki Cross join forces to take on their respective opponents for WWE Extreme Rules, Sasha Banks and Bayley. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions walked away with the win on this occasion but will they be victorious this weekend?