WWE fans are mocking Tony Khan after Triple H's latest announcement for the company

During RAW tonight, WWE made an announcement, and as a result, fans are mocking Tony Khan and comparing him to CCO Triple H.

On AEW Dynamite last week, Tony Khan appeared to have a "huge" announcement and hyped it before the show. In the end, it turns out that he was announcing tickets going on sale for a big show. Given the anticipation he had created, fans were furious with the AEW boss and felt cheated.

Tonight, during WWE RAW, the company shared that tickets were going on sale for Elimination Chamber this Friday. The event is set to take place in Perth, Australia, and is set to be a big show before WrestleMania.

Fans immediately took to Twitter and started to mock Tony Khan. Several tweets compared him directly to Triple H, and others talked about how they could not believe that WWE had not hyped up the announcement about the tickets before actually revealing the info, taking shots at what had happened on Dynamite.

Some tweets mocking Khan and comparing what Triple H did can be seen below.

The tweets were making fun of Tony Khan for his "announcement."

Fans will have to wait to see if Khan responds to this or makes an actual announcement to make up for last week.

