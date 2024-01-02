WWE fans notice major botch in Becky Lynch match on RAW

Becky Lynch kicked off this week's episode of WWE RAW: Day 1 special event by taking on Nia Jax in a major grudge match.

Lynch was able to get in a lot of offense before Jax defeated her in one of the biggest surprises of the night, but while many fans were talking about Lynch once again being busted open by Jax, several others picked up on a major botch.

You can watch the clip below:

Midway through the match, when Jax was on the apron, she appeared to be going for a Leg Drop on Becky but instead delivered a kick to The Man's face, which clearly did not touch her.

Despite making no contact with Jax, Lynch still took a bump from the move before feeding up and going on to hit the ropes.

Jax dominated the match and even delivered a Samoan Drop for a near fall a few minutes later before she was able to secure the win following the Banzai Drop. This is a huge win for Jax and could mean that she will be pushed forward on RAW in the coming weeks now that Rhea Ripley is in need of a new challenger.

