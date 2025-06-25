WWE fans react as 51-year-old legend officially retires, says "I'm done"

A major WWE name has confirmed that he has no plans to get back in the squared circle again. TNA Wrestling legend Abyss has officially retired from pro wrestling as per his latest comments.

Abyss was a huge name in TNA Wrestling back in the day. He was one of the most exciting acts in the company and won the NWA World's Heavyweight Title once during his run there. He signed with World Wrestling Entertainment as a producer in 2019 and still works for the promotion.

In a new interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the WWE producer made it clear that he has no intention to return to the ring. Here's what he said:

"To answer quite frankly, I’m done. Physically, I don’t have plans on wrestling again. Never say never, but I don’t see it in the cards, nor do I want it in the cards. I’m so happy with what I’m doing and the challenge that being a producer presents to me every day there. I’m so focused on that and being the best producer I can be. I had a great career with no regrets. Nothing I would have changed. It was time to move on and fortunately, I was lucky enough to be presented the opportunity to be a producer for the biggest and best wrestling company in the world." (H/T Fightful)

Fans on X/Twitter had a variety of reactions to Abyss' comments. Check out some of the most notable ones below:

Fans react to Abyss' comments (via X)

Abyss has never wrestled a match in WWE

Abyss will go down as one of the best to ever step foot in the ring. He was one of the MVPs of TNA Wrestling during its peak and was pitted against some of the best stars in the company.

Unfortunately, Abyss never competed in a WWE ring. He has done an incredible job as a backstage producer, though. He has done enough in the business to warrant a Hall of Fame induction and is likely to receive one somewhere down the line.

