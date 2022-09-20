“TURN ALEXA HEEL, SHE'S SO BAD AS A FACE” - Fans unhappy with Alexa Bliss’ promo during Damage CTRL’s championship celebration

The wrestling world took to Twitter to express their dislike for Alexa Bliss' current run, especially after her promo during Damage CTRL's championship celebration on RAW.

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW saw Damage CTRL celebrate their achievements in the ring. Bayley congratulated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on winning the Women's Tag Team Titles. However, the trio was interrupted by Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka. After a brief war of words, a match between Bayley and Bliss was set for the main event of RAW.

Following the segment, the WWE Universe was left wanting more from Alexa Bliss. Many thought that the former women's champion's promo did not hit the mark. Some fans even clamored for Bliss to be turned heel.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

Tayshun Smith @TayshunSmith22 @hanafee6976 @WWE @AlexaBliss_WWE @itsBayleyWWE Alexa Bliss she needs to heel for real I don't like type her gimmick her gimmick is so terrible she needs something new bring her old when she was raw women's champion @hanafee6976 @WWE @AlexaBliss_WWE @itsBayleyWWE Alexa Bliss she needs to heel for real I don't like type her gimmick her gimmick is so terrible she needs something new bring her old when she was raw women's champion

Jamaal @Wrestlinfanboi @WWE @AlexaBliss_WWE old Alexa woulda never lost to Bayley in a promo @itsBayleyWWE We really need old Alexa backold Alexa woulda never lost to Bayley in a promo @WWE @AlexaBliss_WWE @itsBayleyWWE We really need old Alexa back 😂 old Alexa woulda never lost to Bayley in a promo

Some fans were glad that the superstars referenced their feud from back in 2017.

Some fans noticed that the former RAW Women's Champion spewed the lyrics of White Rabbit, a song that has been played during recent WWE Live events. People believe that Bray Wyatt is returning soon, and Bliss will join him.

Will Taylor @WilliamatHome @WWE @AlexaBliss_WWE ? Coincidence? Or was hearing something wrong ? @itsBayleyWWE Did anyone notice Alexa said 10 feet tall? Like in the white rabbit lyrics? Coincidence? Or was hearing something wrong ? @WWE @AlexaBliss_WWE @itsBayleyWWE Did anyone notice Alexa said 10 feet tall? Like in the white rabbit lyrics 🐇? Coincidence? Or was hearing something wrong ?

DESTERWUYTS @JarneWuyts55 @WWE @AlexaBliss_WWE @itsBayleyWWE @CWrestlingUK dude Alexa said “you’re standing here like ur 10 feet tall” go look at the lyrics of white rabbit @WWE @AlexaBliss_WWE @itsBayleyWWE @CWrestlingUK dude Alexa said “you’re standing here like ur 10 feet tall” go look at the lyrics of white rabbit

Alexa Bliss and Bayley main evented WWE RAW

Following the championship celebrations, The Goddess and the leader of Damage CTRL wrestled each other in the main event of the show.

The current Women's Tag Team Champions got involved in the match, which forced Asuka and Bianca Belair to rush into the ring to even the odds. In the end, the heels prevailed, and The Role Model got the win by hitting the Rose Plant on Bliss.

The night came to an end with Bianca Belair being taken out by Damage CTRL. Bayley challenged the RAW Women's Champion to a match at Extreme Rules for the title.

Do you think Bayley will dethrone the EST of WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

