WWE fans react to Rey Mysterio's 11-year-old tweet ahead of WrestleMania match against his son

One of the biggest moments on the Road to WrestleMania saw WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio finally snap and attack his son Dominik on SmackDown.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the promotion to acknowledge Rey Mysterio's 11-year-old tweet ever since Dominik betrayed his dad. WWE on BT Sport's official Twitter handle shared a meme featuring Rey's old post about WWE'13.

The masked legend was the game's cover star and shared a tweet saying that he couldn't wait to beat his kids in the game.

"Finally got my copy of #WWE13 can't wait to play it tonight on the bus & can't Waite to beat my kids as well! Enjoy619," tweeted Rey Mysterio in 2012.

Fans flooded the post with hilarious responses, thanking the account for referencing the tweet in the build-up to the father-son's WrestleMania feud. Many hailed it as a long-term story-telling.

Rey Mysterio denied Dominik's demand for a WrestleMania match, claiming he would never wrestle his son. However, the Judgment Day member was adamant about forcing his "deadbeat dad" into accepting the challenge.

Dominik confronted the entire Mysterio family on SmackDown this week, where he insulted his mother. This pushed Rey Mysterio over the edge and immediately attacked his son before accepting the WrestleMania match.

Rey Mysterio breaks silence after attacking his son Dominik on WWE SmackDown

After the show, Rey Mysterio took to Twitter to send his message. He warned Dominik against testing someone's limits. Rey expressed particular discomfort with Dominik insulting his mother on television, adding that he blatantly disrespected his wife.

"Every man has his limits…Don't forget, she's not only your mother, but my wife. There are limits to everything in life and your son of mine has crossed one of the most important ones! Respect your mother and sister... See you at WrestleMania," wrote Rey Mysterio.

Before Rey Mysterio faces his son and former tag team partner Dominik at WrestleMania, he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside The Great Muta and Andy Kaufman.

