WWE fans react to The New Day being named greatest tag team in history

The New Day is officially the greatest tag team in WWE history and the reveal has left Wrestling Twitter divided.
WWE recently presented a countdown special on Peacock/WWE Network, ranking the 50 greatest tag teams in the company's history. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods) have bagged the No. 1 spot and the WWE Universe had a lot to say about the same.
And why wouldn't they? The New Day has toppled tandems like Edge and Christian, The Hardy Boyz, and several other legendary tag teams to secure the top spot in the list. Big E took to Twitter following the reveal and acknowledged that the decision wouldn't sit well with some fans.
"I know many will disagree with the list but being named the greatest tag team of all time makes me reflect on our journey. I’m massively grateful for @TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins. I’m thankful we bet on ourselves & were unafraid to pursue a path that felt right for us," wrote Big E in his tweet.
The New Day boasts an impressive resume in WWE
The New Day formed way back in 2014 and revitalized the careers of Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston. They are four-time RAW Tag Team Champions and have held the SmackDown tag team titles on seven occasions. Back in 2015-16, they held the RAW tag team titles for a whopping 483 days, thus setting the record for the longest tag team title reign in WWE history.
For the ones who are curious, The Dudley Boyz secured the fifth spot while Edge and Christian were fourth. The Hart Foundation was ranked No. 3 and The Hardy Boyz secured the second spot. As has always been the case with WWE's official lists, this one caused quite a furor on social media.
Fans were divided over the list reveal as many believed that The New Day didn't deserve the top spot. Fans who have watched them over the past seven years or so were happy with the trio being honored with the No. 1 spot.
Let's take a look at some of the most notable reactions to The New Day officially being named the greatest WWE tag team of all time:
What do you think? Do you believe The New Day deserves to be called the greatest tag team in WWE history?
