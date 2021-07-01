WWE fans react to The New Day being named greatest tag team in history

The New Day is officially the greatest tag team in WWE history and the reveal has left Wrestling Twitter divided.

WWE recently presented a countdown special on Peacock/WWE Network, ranking the 50 greatest tag teams in the company's history. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods) have bagged the No. 1 spot and the WWE Universe had a lot to say about the same.

And why wouldn't they? The New Day has toppled tandems like Edge and Christian, The Hardy Boyz, and several other legendary tag teams to secure the top spot in the list. Big E took to Twitter following the reveal and acknowledged that the decision wouldn't sit well with some fans.

"I know many will disagree with the list but being named the greatest tag team of all time makes me reflect on our journey. I’m massively grateful for @TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins. I’m thankful we bet on ourselves & were unafraid to pursue a path that felt right for us," wrote Big E in his tweet.

I know many will disagree with the list but being named the greatest tag team of all time makes me reflect on our journey. I’m massively grateful for @TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins. I’m thankful we bet on ourselves & were unafraid to pursue a path that felt right for us. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) June 30, 2021

The New Day boasts an impressive resume in WWE

The New Day formed way back in 2014 and revitalized the careers of Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston. They are four-time RAW Tag Team Champions and have held the SmackDown tag team titles on seven occasions. Back in 2015-16, they held the RAW tag team titles for a whopping 483 days, thus setting the record for the longest tag team title reign in WWE history.

For the ones who are curious, The Dudley Boyz secured the fifth spot while Edge and Christian were fourth. The Hart Foundation was ranked No. 3 and The Hardy Boyz secured the second spot. As has always been the case with WWE's official lists, this one caused quite a furor on social media.

Fans were divided over the list reveal as many believed that The New Day didn't deserve the top spot. Fans who have watched them over the past seven years or so were happy with the trio being honored with the No. 1 spot.

Let's take a look at some of the most notable reactions to The New Day officially being named the greatest WWE tag team of all time:

Naaaah. They don't even get into my top 5. I find it disrespectful to the brother of destruction and the dudley boyz. — IcemanSaleh (@The_Real_Saleh) June 30, 2021

The New Day has been named the greatest tag team in WWE history.https://t.co/3h81D9bSaI — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) June 30, 2021

WWE have revealed their official top 5 Greatest Tag Teams of all-time with New Day number one!



5: The Dudley Boyz

4: Edge & Christian

3: The Hart Foundation

2: The Hardy Boyz

1: The New Day — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) June 30, 2021

They have the longest title run, most title runs, Kofi was WWE champion while being a New Day member.



They’re no doubt the greatest tag team of all time, and it ain’t even close. — Salman Abbas (@Sammiboy1994) June 30, 2021

Thoughts? As far as longevity, New Day have about 50 less WWE TV matches together than the Hardys (294). Usos have over 400, Dudley Boyz at 357.



I think New Day has to be in consideration.



WWE Names The New Day As 'Greatest WWE Tag Team' https://t.co/W9uGw5lzVD — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 30, 2021

I cannot put into words the pride I have in my heart when I saw that WWE has recognized New Day as the greatest tag team in the history of the company. So all I’ll say is, representation matters. pic.twitter.com/C8aC3Efpow — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPod) June 30, 2021

there’s really no team in WWE better than the New Day, if you disagree you probably living through nostalgia — BIG MOOSE COOCH (@livorleave) June 30, 2021

Everybody's got their own favourites, but The New Day are as worthy of "greatest" as much as all of them.



Exceptionally entertaining all-rounders, record breakers, pioneers, GREAT wrestlers and rule-proving exceptions in a tough era for anybody to get over, especially tag teams https://t.co/h65gn4e0Sj — Michael Hamflett (@MichaelHamflett) June 30, 2021

I'm biased towards the Hardy Boyz because of my childhood, but not mad at this choice. — Exploding Barbed Wire Dudmatch (@D34THB0MB) June 30, 2021

With all due respect to The New Day, I don't think they're the greatest tag team of all time. I think that title goes to The Dudley Boyz. The Dudleys have held championships all over the world and in other federations. — Julio Cantu (@juliocantu24) June 30, 2021

People can disagree with 2-50, but New Day is absolutely the greatest tag team in WWE history — and in the conversation for greatest tag team in wrestling history period. https://t.co/npL0ZL59UL — SGG (@StatGuyGreg) June 30, 2021

It doesn’t even matter anymore. Whatever they wanna say, bleh. — bobbybloodfeast (@Thrawnsquatch) June 30, 2021

I’m not against this. A team that never turned on each other and encouraged each other to go for singles titles? I’m all for it. I wish we got more of this in wrestling. — Kyle L. Villarama (@KyleLVillarama) June 30, 2021

❤️❤️❤️🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 30, 2021

What do you think? Do you believe The New Day deserves to be called the greatest tag team in WWE history?

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Wrestling fans. Please spare 2 minutes to take this short survey

Edited by Kaushik Das