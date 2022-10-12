"Imo, that's a match that happens at 'Mania"- WWE fans are ready for first-time-ever potential feud between Bray Wyatt and 45-year-old megastar

The WWE Universe has been buzzing with speculations about Bray Wyatt's future since The Eater of the Worlds returned at Extreme Rules. While Wyatt is yet to enter a feud, fans seem to have decided who they want the former Universal Champion to go up against.

Bray Wyatt is one of the biggest draws in professional wrestling. His last notable rivalry in WWE was against Randy Orton, where The Viper defeated him at WrestleMania 37. While Orton is currently out of action due to a back injury, there are plenty of potential stars Wyatt can lock horns with in the coming months.

One of the biggest names Wyatt could possibly go up against is Brock Lesnar, and the recent buzz on social media indicates that fans firmly stand behind the idea. Many members of the WWE Universe took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential feud between the two megastars.

Embedded below are a few of the many fan posts:

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era List of names Bray Wyatt could have amazing feuds with:



• Cody Rhodes

• Brock Lesnar

• Roman Reigns

• Kevin Owens

• Edge List of names Bray Wyatt could have amazing feuds with: • Cody Rhodes • Brock Lesnar • Roman Reigns • Kevin Owens • Edge

PinkSuitHenry @PinkSuitHenry @reigns_era Wyatt/Lesnar feud would be good only if done properly, imo that's a match that happens at mania also I think his first feud is gonna be with AJ @reigns_era Wyatt/Lesnar feud would be good only if done properly, imo that's a match that happens at mania also I think his first feud is gonna be with AJ

🎃Kate | Fightful | Mark Order 👻 @MissKatefabe Brock Lesnar is coming back to squash Bray Wyatt in 47 seconds. Brock Lesnar is coming back to squash Bray Wyatt in 47 seconds.

Alvin Sane @MrAlvinSane As for that other dude #BrayWyatt , I would love to see him do something with the Beast Incarnate. Wyatt and Lesnar have never clashed in @WWE , that could get very interesting. #WWERaw As for that other dude #BrayWyatt, I would love to see him do something with the Beast Incarnate. Wyatt and Lesnar have never clashed in @WWE, that could get very interesting. #WWERaw

Michael Campbell @thedraftzone Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar are back!! @WWE finally doing what’s right Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar are back!! @WWE finally doing what’s right

Lauryn 🌙✨🧡🖤 @LaurynnnG Give Me Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar Give Me Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar 😭😭😭😭😭

Martina @NitranVera List of names Bray Wyatt could have amazing feuds with:



• Cody Rhodes

• Brock Lesnar

• Roman Reigns

• Kevin Owens

• Edge List of names Bray Wyatt could have amazing feuds with: • Cody Rhodes • Brock Lesnar • Roman Reigns • Kevin Owens • Edge

While Wyatt and Brock Lesnar have never gone up against each other inside the squared circle, they were on a collision course in 2016. The Beast Incarnate was eliminated from the Royal Rumble Match by The Wyatt Family, which led many to assume that the duo would lock horns at WrestleMania. However, there was no follow-up on the angle.

Bray Wyatt will reportedly be a member of WWE SmackDown moving forward

While fans would love to see Bray Wyatt go face-to-face with Brock Lesnar, the chances of seeing them square off are minimal for the foreseeable future.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, The Eater of the Worlds will only be making appearances on SmackDown and will be a prominent member of the blue brand. Brock Lesnar, meanwhile, recently returned to RAW and is set to feud with Bobby Lashley.

However, The Beast Incarnate has been a free agent for a while now and could show up on SmackDown once he's done feuding with The All Mighty.

Wyatt will be present on SmackDown this week and will most likely address his recent comeback. Fans will be waiting to see what The Eater of the Worlds has in store for them this time around.

Would you like to see a potential feud between Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar? Sound off in the comments, and let us know.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes