WWE fans reference Hulk Hogan in hilarious chant

WWE fans referenced Hulk Hogan in a hilarious chant at another Hall of Famer. The Hulkster appeared last month on WWE RAW's debut show on Netflix and was booed by fans.

Booker T currently serves as a commentator on NXT and has had an incredible career in the professional wrestling business. However, he made a major botch back in the day in WCW and used a racial term to describe Hogan during a promo at Spring Stampede 1997.

NXT fans referenced the infamous moment by chanting "Hulk Hogan, we comin' for you" at Booker T recently, and the legend seemingly enjoyed it, as seen in the video below.

Hogan appeared alongside the legendary Jimmy Hart on RAW last month on Netflix to promote Real American Beer. However, the surprise appearance did not go as planned, and the fans in attendance loudly booed the 71-year-old.

Former WWE star reacts to Hulk Hogan getting booed by wrestling fans

Wrestling veteran EC3 recently commented on WWE fans deciding to boo Hulk Hogan and revealed that the reason could be political.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, EC3 shared his thoughts on the legend being booed by fans. The former NWA Champion noted that Hogan had made his political opinions known as of late and should have expected a reaction like that.

"I think it's the cavalcade of things all boiling up being over, and one thing you have to recognize, though, if you are gonna dabble in the hellish landscape that is the political arena, you are going to turn yourself into a patsy for the reactions you are going to get depending on who you are around and where you are at. So it's like you enter that arena, you have to expect that's gonna happen," the veteran noted. [From 07:35 onwards]

You can check out EC3's comments in the video below:

Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest stars in the history of the wrestling business and remains relevant to this day. It will be fascinating to see if he makes any more appearances on WWE television on the road to WrestleMania 41.

