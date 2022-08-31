"This is how you do a Legends night!" - WWE Universe reacts to shock NXT returns of Rhea Ripley, Former Universal Champion, and many more. 

Last night in what was the final episode of NXT before World's Collide, former NXT and NXT UK stars such as Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and many others made surprise appearances on the show.

Earlier this month, WWE announced that it will be ending its UK version of NXT to create a new European alternative to the show, and therefore both the British and American-based titles are set to be unified this Sunday.

One main roster star who is set to compete at Worlds Collide this weekend is the former NXT North American Champion, Ricochet, after he confronted current title holder Carmelo Hayes last night.

Like Ricochet, many other NXT UK and NXT greats appeared, including former Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, as well as Men's Champions such as Finn Balor, Ciampa and Gunther, including other former NXT stars. Following last night's huge episode, the WWE fanbase shared their reactions on social media.

Ash🇮🇳 @twtyash

#wwenxt #NXTWorldsCollide Now this is how you do a Legends night, Triple H Style. Bring back the. NXT wrestlers who made both USA and UK versions great while elevate the current roster. Now this is how you do a Legends night, Triple H Style. Bring back the. NXT wrestlers who made both USA and UK versions great while elevate the current roster.#wwenxt #NXTWorldsCollide https://t.co/RfAYxjMv2t

Whilst many portions of the WWE Universe were concerned when NXT rebranded itself as NXT 2.0 last year, however, last night's episode undoubtedly reminded us why WWE's third brand can still be considered as one of the best wrestling shows out there.

Rhea Ripley shares her thoughts on NXT UK ending

The Australian star signed with WWE in 2017 where she immediately started performing on the British version of NXT.

During her time there, she became the first ever NXT UK Women's Champion, as she held onto the belt for an impressive 139 days.

With the announcement that the show will soon be evolving into NXT: Europe, the Nightmare took to social media to thank the UK-based show for all that it did for her career.

"NXT UK will ALWAYS be my home. Thank you for giving someone like me the platform to grow and excel! My NXT UK Fam, I love you all!" H/T Twitter

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE

My NXT UK Fam, I love you all! 🖤 NXT UK will ALWAYS be my home. Thank you for giving someone like me the platform to grow and excel!My NXT UK Fam, I love you all! 🖤 NXT UK will ALWAYS be my home. Thank you for giving someone like me the platform to grow and excel! My NXT UK Fam, I love you all! 🖤💛 https://t.co/9wVmBkuMko

Since her days in NXT UK, Rhea Ripley has gone on to become one of the biggest stars on WWE's main roster, from featuring in marquee WrestleMania matches to her having multiple championship wins.

Do you think WWE was right to cancel NXT UK? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

